Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 July, 2023, 5:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

'Girls with balls' still sidelined in Argentine football

Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

'Girls with balls' still sidelined in Argentine football

'Girls with balls' still sidelined in Argentine football

BUENOS AIRES, JULY 15: In Argentina, a country obsessed with football and the proud holder of three World Cup titles, women have yet to be fully welcomed into the beautiful game.
 
With some recent social advances for women in the overwhelmingly Catholic South American country -- with elective abortion legalized in 2020 -- the game of Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona has slowly started to open up too.
But progress has been slow.
It was only four years ago, in 2019, that Argentine women's football was declared semi-professional -- meaning players can make a partial living off the sport. It is not yet a career.

"We suffer abuses and our rights are not respected," says the Pibas con Pelotas (Girls with Balls) organization of players and coaches fighting for equal treatment.

With little money for women's soccer, "we continue to wear the clothing left over from male football and we do not have physical space or equipment for training," it states on its website.

The association points out that most clubs do not have lower-level teams where talent can be spotted and developed, and there are few opportunities for girls to play at school.

"We do not have medical coverage for injuries, nor do we have professional contracts," states the group.

As the Argentine national team prepares for the FIFA World Cup starting in New Zealand and Australia later this month, players still face an uphill battle.

'Invisible'
Camila Gomez Ares, a former Boca Juniors midfielder, recently told a conference at a school for sports journalism that women's club players do not earn enough to train every day.

"If you get up at 6:00 am in the morning and work all day, you cannot be a professional," she said. She now plays football at the University of Concepcion in Chile.

Another former Boca player Julia Paz Dupuy said "nobody came to see" her team play in Argentina.

"We played on synthetic grass pitches," not the real grass reserved for male games. "The clothes were big, huge," Dupuy told the same conference.

Like many others unable to make it in the male-dominated sphere, she now makes money playing futsal, a football-inspired indoors court game, in Spain.

Few in the country may even know that the first women's match in Argentina was played 100 years ago this year.

Or that the women's team was the first to beat England in a World Cup match, unofficial though it was and in the group stages, before 100,000 spectators in 1971.

It happened in the same stadium in Mexico where 15 years later football legend Diego Maradona would score his famous but controversial "hand of God" goal against England.

All four of the Argentina women's goals in Mexico were scored by Elba Selva, now 75. "In Mexico, I was celebrated, but when we arrived (home) there was no one to greet us, nobody knew anything," she told AFP.

The women were "invisible" and widely criticized for being "varoneras" or manlike, according to Ayelen Pujol, a former football player, feminist and writer.

Argentina's women have played in only three of the eight official World Cups since 1991 -- in 2003, 2007 and 2019. They have never made it through the group stages or even won a single match.

Their best World Cup showing so far was to come from 3-0 down to draw with Scotland 3-3 in 2019.

In 2006, Argentina won the South American Women's Championship with a 2-0 victory over Brazil -- their biggest achievement so far.

"We want to get through the group phase. The goal is to win a game... So that's what we're working for," goalkeeper Vanina Correa said ahead of the team's latest World Cup campaign.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tigers sanguine to whitewash Afghans
Shawn Strom clinches champion's trophy
Youth women's handball team lose to India
Pakistan hope to end year-long winless run against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh hoping to win last match
Ashwin dismantles West Indies as India secure innings win
Tanzid, Tanzim lead Bangladesh to easy win over Oman
'World watching' as Djokovic, Alcaraz clash for Wimbledon title


Latest News
Record heatwaves sweep the world, from US to Japan via Europe
Putin says Russia has 'sufficient' cluster munitions for tit-for-tat
Woman convicted for killing husband, arrested after 22 years
Female lawyer killed as bus rams motorcycle on Hanif flyover
Man hacked to death in Sirajganj
Two new political parties to get EC registration
Man held with 4-kg hemp in Khulna
Shaheen Shah Afridi bags 100 Test wickets
Khaleda Zia's hearing in 11 cases deferred to Aug 20
Motorcycle rider killed in Dinajpur road accident
Most Read News
ARTICLE 19 concerned by DSA case against RTV reporter
National Identity Card Registration Act-23 hoped to relieve hassles
Two truck collision leaves 4 dead in Bogura
Torture of student at IU: BCL VP, 4 others expelled
9 Bangladeshis killed in Saudi Arabia fire
EU delegation holds meeting with BNP leaders
Flood situation worsens in Kurigram
Cartoonist Kuddus passes away
No need to rename BRAC University
Make country's economy stronger, PM tells businessmen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft