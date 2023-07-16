BD exports to Asian markets surge by 14pc in FY '23







According to Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data, Bangladesh's exports to 30 Asian countries in FY23 increased by $826.88 million to $6.76 billion compared with those of $5.94 billion in FY22.



Exporters said that under the initiative of exploring new markets they were putting an emphasis on Asian markets and getting positive results. Exporters, especially RMG makers, see the Asian region as a future promising market for Bangladesh.

'We are working on new markets for the past few years and giving an emphasis on Asian countries, including India, Japan and South Korea,' Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Faruque Hassan told The Daily Observer.



Under the initiative of 'Apparel Diplomacy', BGMEA leaders visited India, Japan and South Korea several times and Bangladesh's RMG exporters have started getting benefits of the visits, he said.



'Not only from the Asian market, we are also getting a good response from some other markets, including Middle East, and the share of apparel export to the new markets reached 18 per cent in FY23 ,' Faruque said.



The EPB data showed that Bangladesh's exports to India in FY23 increased by 6.93 per cent to $2.13 billion compared with $1.99 billion in FY22. The country's RMG exports to India in FY23 grew by 41.58 per cent to $1.01 billion compared with those of $715.41 million in FY22.



Bangladesh's exports to Japan in FY23 stood at $1.90 billion with a 40.45-per cent growth from $1.35 billion in FY22.



The country's apparel exports to Japan in FY23 grew by 45.62 per cent to $1.60 billion compared with those of $1.10 billion in FY22. Bangladesh's exports to South Korea in FY23 increased by 17.64 per cent to $623.78 million compared with those of $530.25 million in the previous financial year, the data showed.



The country's export earnings from China in FY23, however, decreased to $677.35 million from $683.43 million in FY22.

Bangladesh's exports to Malaysia in FY23 increased by 10.08 per cent to $371.85 million compared with those of $337.81 million in FY22, the EPB data showed. Bangladesh's exports to the Asian region in the recently concluded financial year 2022-23 grew by nearly 14 per cent due mainly to an increased shipment of readymade garments to Japan, India and South Korea.According to Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data, Bangladesh's exports to 30 Asian countries in FY23 increased by $826.88 million to $6.76 billion compared with those of $5.94 billion in FY22.Exporters said that under the initiative of exploring new markets they were putting an emphasis on Asian markets and getting positive results. Exporters, especially RMG makers, see the Asian region as a future promising market for Bangladesh.'We are working on new markets for the past few years and giving an emphasis on Asian countries, including India, Japan and South Korea,' Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Faruque Hassan told The Daily Observer.Under the initiative of 'Apparel Diplomacy', BGMEA leaders visited India, Japan and South Korea several times and Bangladesh's RMG exporters have started getting benefits of the visits, he said.'Not only from the Asian market, we are also getting a good response from some other markets, including Middle East, and the share of apparel export to the new markets reached 18 per cent in FY23 ,' Faruque said.The EPB data showed that Bangladesh's exports to India in FY23 increased by 6.93 per cent to $2.13 billion compared with $1.99 billion in FY22. The country's RMG exports to India in FY23 grew by 41.58 per cent to $1.01 billion compared with those of $715.41 million in FY22.Bangladesh's exports to Japan in FY23 stood at $1.90 billion with a 40.45-per cent growth from $1.35 billion in FY22.The country's apparel exports to Japan in FY23 grew by 45.62 per cent to $1.60 billion compared with those of $1.10 billion in FY22. Bangladesh's exports to South Korea in FY23 increased by 17.64 per cent to $623.78 million compared with those of $530.25 million in the previous financial year, the data showed.The country's export earnings from China in FY23, however, decreased to $677.35 million from $683.43 million in FY22.Bangladesh's exports to Malaysia in FY23 increased by 10.08 per cent to $371.85 million compared with those of $337.81 million in FY22, the EPB data showed.