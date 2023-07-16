

‘Youths main craftsmen of building developed Bangladesh’



To achieve this goal, the government is taking and implementing multifaceted steps. All concerned should work sincerely for the successful implementation of the steps taken by the government.



Fatima Yasmin, Senior Secretary of the Finance Department of the Ministry of Finance, said this as a Chief Guest at the inauguration of the day-long workshop organized on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day 2023 held on Saturday, by the Skills for Employment Investment Program (SEIP) implemented by the Ministry of Finance.

SEIP's Executive Project Director (Additional Secretary) Fatema Rahim Veena presided over the event and National Skill Development Authority (NSDA) Executive Chairman (Secretary) Nasreen Afroz and National Human Resource Development Fund (NHRDF) Managing Director and chief executive Officer Md. Ekhlachur Rahman were present as special guests.



The chief guest also said that the youth will lead the country in the future. If the youth cannot be developed as skilled manpower through proper education and training, they will become a burden instead of a potential for the country.



Therefore, creating employment opportunities for the youth at home and abroad through skill development is one of the priorities of the present government.



Speaking as a special guest, Executive Chairman (Secretary) of NSDA Nasreen Afroz said that the government has taken skill acquisition as a priority program. NSDA has been formed for this purpose.



NSDA continues to act as the regulatory authority for quality improvement and quality control, coordinating all related activities to bring skills and training into a specific framework.



He also said that the National Skill Development Authority is working tirelessly to take skills development activities in keeping with the needs and changes of the labor market and to ensure the involvement of the participants in these activities and to eliminate the existing negative social perception about skill development training.



NHRDF Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Md. Ekhlachur Rahman said that the current government is working with the goal of creating a smart Bangladesh by 2041. And the main supporting force of this smart Bangladesh is our youth society.



Many ministries of the present government are working from their respective positions to engage a large number of these youths in respectable employment through technical and vocational education and training.



In the President's speech, SEIP's Executive Project Director (Additional Secretary) Fatima Rahim Veena said that SEIP started its journey in July 2014 with the financial support of ADB.



The main objective of the project is to increase the capacity of domestic institutions engaged in skill development to provide skills training to increase the timely professional skills of the country's workforce.



Project work is being carried out with the aim of training a total of 8 lakh 41 thousand working people in various trades by December 2023.



