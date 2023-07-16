Govt indifferent to selling sugar at exorbitant prices







Except tough-sounding statements from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, the government has taken no notable action on sales of sugar at exorbitant prices, leaving consumers with a bitter taste.



The Tariff Commission has calculated that sugar mill owners are making a profit of at least Tk 15 more than the regulated level at current prices. The prices of sugar at markets are also higher than the new price set by the government.

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) believes sugar will 'disappear' from the market if they get tough. So, instead, they do nothing.



On Jun 19, the Sugar Refiners Association, an organisation of sugar mill owners, sent a letter to the commerce secretary to inform him about the price increase of Tk 25 per kg.



On Jun 22, when the new price was to take effect, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said they would not approve the proposal but would decide on the new price after Eid.



The commerce minister said that efforts are being made to reduce sugar VAT and other tariffs, but the government has shown no initiative in this regard either.



In the two weeks since Eid, there is no news of a new government meeting on the issue. Still, consumers are spending more at markets as sellers ignored the minister and imposed the higher price before Eid.



Bdnews24.com adds: On Friday, sugar was available at Karwan Bazar, one of Dhaka's wholesale markets, at Tk 135 per kg. But in Hatirpool, just one kilometre away, grocers were reluctant to sell at even Tk 150 per kg.



On May 10, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, on behalf of the Ministry of Commerce, announced the price of unpacketed sugar at Tk 120 per kg and the price of packeted sugar at Tk 125.



However, weeks before that announcement, sugar was already being sold at Tk 140 per kg. The commerce minister had said that if the price rose without their approval, the matter would be investigated by the DNCRP.



Asked what the department is doing about the issue, Director General AHM Shafiquzzaman told bdnews24.com, "For the past six months, there have been various problems in the sugar supply chain, from the dollar crisis to rising prices in the international market and many other issues. Some traders may be taking advantage of this."



Shafiquzzaman said, "In this case, we are taking action if we find any irregularities in the market. "Only six companies control the market, so we didn't want to take any action that interrupted sugar supply."



Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh was called to inquire about the government's position on the sugar market situation, but he did not pick up.



An official of the Ministry of Commerce said that in the calculations sent to them by the Tariff Commission the price declared by the sugar mill owners is Tk 15 taka higher than the proper rate.



An official from the directorate was asked why they are not taking action if this was not the case. The official, who requested anonymity, said he did not know.



