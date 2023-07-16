

Sony gadgets now available at EERNA outlets



From now on, original gadgets of the Japanese Sony brand are available at the EERNA outlets. EERNA Ltd as the power retailer of Smart Electronics Ltd (SONY-SMART) can display and sell the SONY gadgets.



A contract has been signed in this regard in between these two companies on Thursday, says a press release.

Head of Sales and General Manager of SONY SMART Sarwar Jahan Chowdhury on behalf of Smart Electronics Ltd and Head of Retail Operations and Assistant General Manager of EERNA Limited Md Imtiaz Alam Rubel on behalf of his company signed the contract in a signing ceremony program organised at the Jahir Smart Tower located on Agargaon area in Dhaka.



Among others, Smart Electronics Ltd Director Md. Tanvir Hossain, Sony International(s) Head of Bangladesh Branch Office Ricky Lukas, Smart Electronics Ltd Deputy General Manager Azad Rahman, and Senior Manager of EERNA Limited Md. Nasir Uddin Chowdhury was present at the event.



It was announced at the event that Smart Electronics Ltd has been contracted as an official distributor of the Japanese multinational industrial group SONY Corporation to sell electronics products and other related services in the Bangladesh market.



The SONY-SMART has been expanding their business in the domestic electronics market further across the country by offering genuine products at genuine prices and after-sales services.



The company has introduced G-5 policy, as they are ensuring maximum customer satisfaction across the country through genuine product, genuine price, genuine service, along with genuine care and genuine passion.



To ensure more customer satisfaction, SONY-SMART has introduced power retailer opportunities for renowned enterprises. In this step, EERNA Limited is the first power retailer of SONY-SMART.



Thus, EERNA Limited can sell genuine SONY brand gadgets at their outlets located at the capital's BCS Computer City Market at IDB Building, Jamuna Future Park, Uttara HM Plaza, Multiplan Centre and Police Plaza.



During the event, Head of Retail Operations of EERNA Limited Md Imtiaz Alam Rubel said, "We want to thank SONY-SMART because they have contracted us as the power retailer of them. Under this deal, the EERNA clients can now buy official SONY products from our outlets."



General Manager of SONY SMART Sarwar Jahan Chowdhury said, "EERNA Limited is one of the country's leading ICT-product marketing companies engaged in IT products and gadgets marketing of renowned global brands.



To meet up the demand of EERNA clients for original Japanese SONY gadgets, we have contracted EERNA Limited as the power retailer of SONY-SMART.



We hope EERNA will be our strong partner in fulfilling SONY-SMART's vision to ensure genuine products at genuine prices and after-sales services."



Official distributor of Japanese Sony in Bangladesh, Smart Electronics Ltd (SONY-SMART) and country's leading retail chain-shop for ICT products, EERNA Ltd has brought great news for IT-product customers.From now on, original gadgets of the Japanese Sony brand are available at the EERNA outlets. EERNA Ltd as the power retailer of Smart Electronics Ltd (SONY-SMART) can display and sell the SONY gadgets.A contract has been signed in this regard in between these two companies on Thursday, says a press release.Head of Sales and General Manager of SONY SMART Sarwar Jahan Chowdhury on behalf of Smart Electronics Ltd and Head of Retail Operations and Assistant General Manager of EERNA Limited Md Imtiaz Alam Rubel on behalf of his company signed the contract in a signing ceremony program organised at the Jahir Smart Tower located on Agargaon area in Dhaka.Among others, Smart Electronics Ltd Director Md. Tanvir Hossain, Sony International(s) Head of Bangladesh Branch Office Ricky Lukas, Smart Electronics Ltd Deputy General Manager Azad Rahman, and Senior Manager of EERNA Limited Md. Nasir Uddin Chowdhury was present at the event.It was announced at the event that Smart Electronics Ltd has been contracted as an official distributor of the Japanese multinational industrial group SONY Corporation to sell electronics products and other related services in the Bangladesh market.The SONY-SMART has been expanding their business in the domestic electronics market further across the country by offering genuine products at genuine prices and after-sales services.The company has introduced G-5 policy, as they are ensuring maximum customer satisfaction across the country through genuine product, genuine price, genuine service, along with genuine care and genuine passion.To ensure more customer satisfaction, SONY-SMART has introduced power retailer opportunities for renowned enterprises. In this step, EERNA Limited is the first power retailer of SONY-SMART.Thus, EERNA Limited can sell genuine SONY brand gadgets at their outlets located at the capital's BCS Computer City Market at IDB Building, Jamuna Future Park, Uttara HM Plaza, Multiplan Centre and Police Plaza.During the event, Head of Retail Operations of EERNA Limited Md Imtiaz Alam Rubel said, "We want to thank SONY-SMART because they have contracted us as the power retailer of them. Under this deal, the EERNA clients can now buy official SONY products from our outlets."General Manager of SONY SMART Sarwar Jahan Chowdhury said, "EERNA Limited is one of the country's leading ICT-product marketing companies engaged in IT products and gadgets marketing of renowned global brands.To meet up the demand of EERNA clients for original Japanese SONY gadgets, we have contracted EERNA Limited as the power retailer of SONY-SMART.We hope EERNA will be our strong partner in fulfilling SONY-SMART's vision to ensure genuine products at genuine prices and after-sales services."