Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 July, 2023, 5:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

JKKNIU-SDC to organise job fair on July 30

Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Desk

Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University Skill Development Club (JKKNIU-SDC) has announced the JKKNIU Job Fair 2023, scheduled to take place on 30 July at the university campus.

The primary objective of the job fair is to facilitate connections between talented individuals and leading companies, providing ample opportunities for networking, career advancement, and personal growth, says a press release.

The event organisers have meticulously chosen a diverse range of companies to participate in the event, ensuring representation from various industries.

Whether participants are interested in technology, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, or beyond, this job fair has it all.

Startups, multinational corporations, and non-profit organisations will be present, guaranteeing that job seekers have access to a wide range of opportunities.

President of JKKNIU-SDC, Sohel Sadman Islam expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming job fair, highlighting its significance in providing valuable prospects for both job seekers and participating companies.

He said, "The JKKNIU Job Fair 2023 holds immense potential to shape the career trajectories of our students and participants. We have carefully selected a wide array of companies representing various industries, ensuring diverse opportunities for our talented individuals."

The event is associated with Excellence Bangladesh, a renowned organisation known for its commitment to professional development. This partnership further amplifies the significance of the JKKNIU Job Fair 2023 and opens doors to exciting possibilities for attendees.

Secretary of JKKNIU-SDC, Lutful Nasif, said, "This job fair is a testament to our commitment to fostering career development and learning opportunities for our students.

We are proud to bring together top companies and aspiring professionals in one dynamic environment, creating a conducive atmosphere for mutual growth."

Both president and secretary expressed gratitude to the participating organisations and their dedicated team for organizing this landmark event.

They encouraged all attendees to make the most of the job fair, submit their resumes, engage in meaningful conversations, and take advantage of the valuable opportunities it presents.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD exports to Asian markets surge by 14pc in FY '23
New export spots in Europe reinvigorate Bangladesh apparel industry
China delivers 100 broad-gauge carriages for the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project
‘Youths main craftsmen of building developed Bangladesh’
US budget deficit nearly triples through June 2023
Govt indifferent to selling sugar at exorbitant prices
Pak receives $1.2b first tranche from IMF bailout
Sony gadgets now available at EERNA outlets


Latest News
Record heatwaves sweep the world, from US to Japan via Europe
Putin says Russia has 'sufficient' cluster munitions for tit-for-tat
Woman convicted for killing husband, arrested after 22 years
Female lawyer killed as bus rams motorcycle on Hanif flyover
Man hacked to death in Sirajganj
Two new political parties to get EC registration
Man held with 4-kg hemp in Khulna
Shaheen Shah Afridi bags 100 Test wickets
Khaleda Zia's hearing in 11 cases deferred to Aug 20
Motorcycle rider killed in Dinajpur road accident
Most Read News
ARTICLE 19 concerned by DSA case against RTV reporter
National Identity Card Registration Act-23 hoped to relieve hassles
Two truck collision leaves 4 dead in Bogura
Torture of student at IU: BCL VP, 4 others expelled
9 Bangladeshis killed in Saudi Arabia fire
EU delegation holds meeting with BNP leaders
Flood situation worsens in Kurigram
Cartoonist Kuddus passes away
No need to rename BRAC University
Make country's economy stronger, PM tells businessmen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft