

RSC joins BGMEA’s weeklong tree plantation campaign



RSC donated 700 medicinal plants to BGMEA as part of its commitment to growing its environmental credentials and, of course, growing trees, a RSC press release said.



An RSC delegation, led by its Head of Media, Communications and Stakeholder Engagement Zobaidur Rahman Soeb, handed over the saplings to BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at BGMEA office in Dhaka on Thursday.

The BGMEA commenced a weeklong campaign with an aim to preserve the environment and the planet, as well as encouraging individuals to engage in regular tree planting activities.



Under the programme, five lakh saplings will be planted in Dhaka, Chattogram, Narayanganj and surrounding areas this year and another five lakh more trees across the country next year.



Like RSC, different companies have donated saplings and made financial contributions to support this campaign. The weeklong tree plantation programme is running from 10-16 July under the tagline "Rooting for a Green Planet".



RSC Managing Director Abdul Haque said: "Building a sustainable tomorrow depends on the actions we are taking today. Greening the factories and businesses as a part of collective action is crucial to offset all these global crises.



The RSC was born with an aim to make Bangladesh the safest source of supply chain while transforming businesses into sustainable ones."



The RMG Sustainability Council (RSC) is a safety monitoring body in the RMG sector of Bangladesh. It is a private initiative of the Bangladesh Industry, global brands, and global and local trade unions.



RSC's vision is to ensure workplace safety, enabling sustainable business and developing the supply chain. The RSC's inspection programme consists of Structural, Electrical, Fire & Boiler safety inspections. RSC carried out 10,946 inspections at RMG factories since June 2020 till May 2023.



The RMG Sustainability Council (RSC) has joined the week-long campaign of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) aiming to create social awareness about the importance of tree plantations in protecting the environment.RSC donated 700 medicinal plants to BGMEA as part of its commitment to growing its environmental credentials and, of course, growing trees, a RSC press release said.An RSC delegation, led by its Head of Media, Communications and Stakeholder Engagement Zobaidur Rahman Soeb, handed over the saplings to BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at BGMEA office in Dhaka on Thursday.The BGMEA commenced a weeklong campaign with an aim to preserve the environment and the planet, as well as encouraging individuals to engage in regular tree planting activities.Under the programme, five lakh saplings will be planted in Dhaka, Chattogram, Narayanganj and surrounding areas this year and another five lakh more trees across the country next year.Like RSC, different companies have donated saplings and made financial contributions to support this campaign. The weeklong tree plantation programme is running from 10-16 July under the tagline "Rooting for a Green Planet".RSC Managing Director Abdul Haque said: "Building a sustainable tomorrow depends on the actions we are taking today. Greening the factories and businesses as a part of collective action is crucial to offset all these global crises.The RSC was born with an aim to make Bangladesh the safest source of supply chain while transforming businesses into sustainable ones."The RMG Sustainability Council (RSC) is a safety monitoring body in the RMG sector of Bangladesh. It is a private initiative of the Bangladesh Industry, global brands, and global and local trade unions.RSC's vision is to ensure workplace safety, enabling sustainable business and developing the supply chain. The RSC's inspection programme consists of Structural, Electrical, Fire & Boiler safety inspections. RSC carried out 10,946 inspections at RMG factories since June 2020 till May 2023.