

Huawei launches IntelligentCore at MWC Shanghai 2023



MWC Shanghai 2023 was held from June 28 to June 30 in Shanghai, China. Huawei showcased its products and solutions at this event.



George Gao, President of Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line, said at the conference, "Operators have shifted their focus on 5G networks from construction to operations.

However, at this juncture, they are facing the challenges of inadequate network flexibility, homogenous user experiences, and stale applications."



Huawei's IntelligentCore practices have upgraded the 5G core networks from four aspects.



Huawei will continue to work with industry partners to make networks more intelligent, to make the intelligence more network-oriented, and to further embrace the intelligent world. �UNB



