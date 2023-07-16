Video
Huawei launches IntelligentCore at MWC Shanghai 2023

Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Huawei brought in four innovative practices of IntelligentCore during the Huawei Product and Solution Innovation Launch conference held at MWC Shanghai 2023 to help operators on many fronts and fast-track 5G business success.

MWC Shanghai 2023 was held from June 28 to June 30 in Shanghai, China. Huawei showcased its products and solutions at this event.

George Gao, President of Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line, said at the conference, "Operators have shifted their focus on 5G networks from construction to operations.

However, at this juncture, they are facing the challenges of inadequate network flexibility, homogenous user experiences, and stale applications."

Huawei's IntelligentCore practices have upgraded the 5G core networks from four aspects.

Huawei will continue to work with industry partners to make networks more intelligent, to make the intelligence more network-oriented, and to further embrace the intelligent world.    �UNB


