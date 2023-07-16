

Tamim to hand over Nagad’s BMW car to winner Tuesday



Nagad's brand ambassador and Bangladesh's star cricketer Tamim Iqbal will hand over the vehicle's key to one of the 71 shortlisted people, who secured the highest number of votes given by Nagad customers across the country, at a colourful event to be held at a five-star hotel in the capital, Nagad announced in a statement on Saturday.



Posts and Telecommunications Minister of Bangladesh Government Mustafa Jabbar and Founder and Managing Director of Nagad Limited Tanvir A Mishuk will grace the occasion. Besides, celebrities of different fields and dignitaries will attend the programme.

The mega payment campaign, which started in the last week of March and ended on 30 June, 2023 has earned a massive response from people across the country. Over the last three months, Nagad's transactions, mainly in the form of merchant payments and mobile recharge, have reached a record high, riding on this mega BMW campaign.



Through random selection in phases using "Bangla AI", 71 people out of crores were shortlisted at the end of the three-month campaign. Later, Nagad customers across the country were invited to vote their favourite candidates for the BMW car by logging in their Nagad accounts.



The person securing the highest number of Nagad customers' votes will get the much-awaited BMW car worth BDT 1 crore.



Earlier, as part of the campaign, a show titled "Ke Jitbe BMW?" (Who will win BMW?) was telecast on more than one TV channels, with the participation of popular celebrities and social media influencers as guests. In the final episode, Bangladesh Cricket team's star cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim was present as the special guest.



To finalise the list of candidates for the BMW car, in keeping with Mushfiqur's ODI fifties, 44 people from 37 districts were initially picked using "Bangla AI".



Later, the number was raised to 71 as Mushfiqur suggested that at least one person from each district of 64 districts be included in the final list.



Talking about the BMW winner selection process, Sadat Adnan Ahmad, chief marketing officer of Nagad Limited, said, "We have got a great response to our BMW campaign.



That is why we ourselves have not gone for selecting the ultimate winner, rather we have now left it to our crores of customers to choose from the 71 shortlisted candidates."



"I want to congratulate in advance the lucky person who is going to win the BMW car. I also want to wish the rest of the participants all the best," he added.



Under the mega payment campaign, Nagad handed over several Sedan cars, nearly 500 motorbikes and refrigerators, smart televisions, mobiles, smartwatches, headphones, etc. to winners.



They received such exciting gifts from their favourite celebrities, such as Bangladesh National Cricket Team's ODI captain Tamim Iqbal Khan and television stars - Nusrat Faria, Mishu Sabbir, Ziaul Hoque Polash and Parsa Evana. Besides, Nagad gave prizes to many winners by going to their homes.



