Sunday, 16 July, 2023, 5:30 PM
Home Business

StanChart BD wins three FinanceAsia Awards

Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Business Desk

Standard Chartered Bangladesh was recently honoured as the best bank in three distinct categories at the FinanceAsia Awards 2023.

It has been honoured as for having the "Biggest Environmental, Social, and Governance Impact" and "Most Progressive Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion" in Bangladesh.

The bank also claimed the title of "Best Bank in Bangladesh" as part of the 27th iteration of the FinanceAsia Awards, says a press release.

Standard Chartered has had a substantial and meaningful impact in the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) space by launching sustainability and community engagement initiatives that are oriented around transparency, accountability, and being here for good.

The Bank's recent efforts to uplift char communities; sow the seeds for a greener future through afforestation initiatives; accelerate capacity building activities across community hospitals and healthcare services; provide vulnerable communities with essential resources; and power education and training in order to facilitate future-readiness have made a difference in the lives of countless individuals nationwide.

In terms of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), Standard Chartered holds the belief that including and representing multiple voices and perspectives contributes to more out-of-the-box thinking.

By creating a safe and accessible workplace; tailoring opportunities for colleagues to bolster connection, growth, and greater success; and launching comprehensive programmes that foster a greater sense of belonging and empowerment, Standard Chartered is helping to build an environment that promotes equality, equity, a global-mindset, and greater cultural fluency.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "Being recognised across three unique categories at the 27th FinanceAsia Awards is a testament to the long-standing role Standard Chartered has played in supporting Bangladesh's path forward.

Our drive to launch new, innovative, and comprehensive ESG initiatives is rooted in our desire to unlock our nation's full potential - something that can only be done by placing focus on environmental concerns, sustainability efforts, and proper governance�I would like to express my gratitude to our valued clients, regulators, communities, and other stakeholders for their trust and support."

Founded in 1996, FinanceAsia is the region's premier capital markets publication. This year marks the 27th iteration of the FinanceAsia Awards.

The FinanceAsia Awards celebrate those institutions that show sheer determination to deliver desirable outcomes for their clientele, through a solid display of commercial and technical acumen.


