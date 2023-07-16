Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 July, 2023, 5:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Walton Mobile opens smart point at Shyamoli

Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119

Walton Mobile opens smart point at Shyamoli

Walton Mobile opens smart point at Shyamoli

Walton Mobile's new smart point 'A J Telecom' has recently started its journey at Shyamoli Square Super Market in Dhaka.
All models of Walton smart and feature phones and other accessories are available at this exclusive brand shop.

Walton is launching mobile phone's smart point across the country due to huge sales growth and demand for Walton mobiles.
To response it an initiative was taken to provide these digital services to the people's doors. Nearly one dozen of smart points have been inaugurated across the country.

Earlier, another smart point 'Mobile Neer' was opened at Madbar Mansion at Rokeya Sarani Mirpur-10 in the capital.

Walton Mobile's Head of Business Intelligence (BI) Rezaul Hasan, Chief Business Officer (CBO) Abu Jahid, Head of Research & Innovation (R&I) Shamim Islam and National Sales Manager (NSM) Wahiduzzaman were present at the inaugural ceremony of 'A J Telecom'.

Walton Mobile's CBO Abu Jahid said Walton Mobile is ensuring maximum benefits and the best after sales service for customers. Walton has become a giant company through customers' acceptance over the years.

Walton shows it capabilities in giving the best after sales service besides manufacturing international standard digital devices.

He also said Walton has recently opened country's first mobile phone service point naming- Mobile Touch Point- at Nagar Siddiqui Plaza in Old Dhaka's Laxmibazar.

Citing reports found from their sales representatives from different smart points, the authorities say, they are witnessing huge crowd at their countrywide smart points with putting records on sales growth.

Juhi Electronics, one the Walton Mobile's smart points at Shah Ali Plaza in Mirpur-10, has already been awarded as the best seller of Walton mobile. On this occasion, they have recently celebrated the success cutting a cake.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD exports to Asian markets surge by 14pc in FY '23
New export spots in Europe reinvigorate Bangladesh apparel industry
China delivers 100 broad-gauge carriages for the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project
‘Youths main craftsmen of building developed Bangladesh’
US budget deficit nearly triples through June 2023
Govt indifferent to selling sugar at exorbitant prices
Pak receives $1.2b first tranche from IMF bailout
Sony gadgets now available at EERNA outlets


Latest News
Record heatwaves sweep the world, from US to Japan via Europe
Putin says Russia has 'sufficient' cluster munitions for tit-for-tat
Woman convicted for killing husband, arrested after 22 years
Female lawyer killed as bus rams motorcycle on Hanif flyover
Man hacked to death in Sirajganj
Two new political parties to get EC registration
Man held with 4-kg hemp in Khulna
Shaheen Shah Afridi bags 100 Test wickets
Khaleda Zia's hearing in 11 cases deferred to Aug 20
Motorcycle rider killed in Dinajpur road accident
Most Read News
ARTICLE 19 concerned by DSA case against RTV reporter
National Identity Card Registration Act-23 hoped to relieve hassles
Two truck collision leaves 4 dead in Bogura
Torture of student at IU: BCL VP, 4 others expelled
9 Bangladeshis killed in Saudi Arabia fire
EU delegation holds meeting with BNP leaders
Flood situation worsens in Kurigram
Cartoonist Kuddus passes away
No need to rename BRAC University
Make country's economy stronger, PM tells businessmen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft