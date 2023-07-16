

Walton Mobile opens smart point at Shyamoli

All models of Walton smart and feature phones and other accessories are available at this exclusive brand shop.



Walton is launching mobile phone's smart point across the country due to huge sales growth and demand for Walton mobiles.





Earlier, another smart point 'Mobile Neer' was opened at Madbar Mansion at Rokeya Sarani Mirpur-10 in the capital.



Walton Mobile's Head of Business Intelligence (BI) Rezaul Hasan, Chief Business Officer (CBO) Abu Jahid, Head of Research & Innovation (R&I) Shamim Islam and National Sales Manager (NSM) Wahiduzzaman were present at the inaugural ceremony of 'A J Telecom'.



Walton Mobile's CBO Abu Jahid said Walton Mobile is ensuring maximum benefits and the best after sales service for customers. Walton has become a giant company through customers' acceptance over the years.



Walton shows it capabilities in giving the best after sales service besides manufacturing international standard digital devices.



He also said Walton has recently opened country's first mobile phone service point naming- Mobile Touch Point- at Nagar Siddiqui Plaza in Old Dhaka's Laxmibazar.



Citing reports found from their sales representatives from different smart points, the authorities say, they are witnessing huge crowd at their countrywide smart points with putting records on sales growth.



Juhi Electronics, one the Walton Mobile's smart points at Shah Ali Plaza in Mirpur-10, has already been awarded as the best seller of Walton mobile. On this occasion, they have recently celebrated the success cutting a cake. �UNB



