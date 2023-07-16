Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 July, 2023, 5:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Oil prices fall on profit-taking, still record weekly gain

Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

BENGALURU, July 15: Oil prices fell more than a dollar a barrel on Friday as the dollar strengthened and oil traders booked profits from a strong rally, with crude benchmarks recording their third-straight weekly gain.

Brent crude futures settled at $79.87 per barrel, down $1.49, or 1.8 per cent, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $1.47, or 1.9 per cent, to settle at $75.42 a barrel.

"It just appears to be some profit taking, with some demand concerns coming back to the front and center as the dollar rebounds," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital.

The US dollar index (.DXY) edged higher after hitting a 15-month low during the session, as investors consolidated ahead of the weekend. A stronger greenback reduces oil demand, making crude more expensive for investors holding other currencies.

Next week, however, the rally could resume as easing inflation, plans to refill the US strategic reserve, supply cuts and disruptions could support the market, said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at US Bank Wealth Management.

"While oil prices are likely slightly overbought in the very near term, touching the highest levels since early May, the bias appears to be for a grind higher," Haworth said.

Oil prices gained nearly 2 per cent on a weekly basis, after supply disruptions in Libya and Nigeria heightened concerns that the markets will tighten in coming months.

Several oilfields in Libya were shut down on Thursday because of a local tribe's protest against the kidnapping of a former minister. Separately, Shell suspended loadings of Nigeria's Forcados crude oil owing to a potential leak at a terminal.

The Libya disruption is halting an estimated 370,000 barrels per day (bpd) while the loss from the Nigerian outage is pegged at 225,000 bpd, said PVM analyst John Evans.

Russian oil exports have also decreased significantly and, if this trend continues next week, it would probably drive prices up further since Russian oil exports are set to be reduced by 500,000 bpd in August, added Commerzbank analysts.      �Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD exports to Asian markets surge by 14pc in FY '23
New export spots in Europe reinvigorate Bangladesh apparel industry
China delivers 100 broad-gauge carriages for the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project
‘Youths main craftsmen of building developed Bangladesh’
US budget deficit nearly triples through June 2023
Govt indifferent to selling sugar at exorbitant prices
Pak receives $1.2b first tranche from IMF bailout
Sony gadgets now available at EERNA outlets


Latest News
Record heatwaves sweep the world, from US to Japan via Europe
Putin says Russia has 'sufficient' cluster munitions for tit-for-tat
Woman convicted for killing husband, arrested after 22 years
Female lawyer killed as bus rams motorcycle on Hanif flyover
Man hacked to death in Sirajganj
Two new political parties to get EC registration
Man held with 4-kg hemp in Khulna
Shaheen Shah Afridi bags 100 Test wickets
Khaleda Zia's hearing in 11 cases deferred to Aug 20
Motorcycle rider killed in Dinajpur road accident
Most Read News
ARTICLE 19 concerned by DSA case against RTV reporter
National Identity Card Registration Act-23 hoped to relieve hassles
Two truck collision leaves 4 dead in Bogura
Torture of student at IU: BCL VP, 4 others expelled
9 Bangladeshis killed in Saudi Arabia fire
EU delegation holds meeting with BNP leaders
Flood situation worsens in Kurigram
Cartoonist Kuddus passes away
No need to rename BRAC University
Make country's economy stronger, PM tells businessmen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft