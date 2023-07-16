GIB holds half yearly business review meeting

Video
Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Desk

Global Islami Bank (GIB) held its "Half Yearly Business Review Meeting-2023"  at Bank's Head Office recently, says a press release.

The main purpose of the conference was to review the current business position of the Branches and to analyze the potential opportunities for future growth through proper utilization of Human Resources.

Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of the bank inaugurated and presided over the Conference.

Among others Additional Managing Directors Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Directors Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, all Divisional Heads & Branch Managers' of the Bank attended the conference.


