Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 July, 2023, 5:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

AIBL encourages sending remittances thru legal channel

Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Business Desk

AIBL encourages sending remittances thru legal channel

AIBL encourages sending remittances thru legal channel

Financial Inclusion Department and Foreign Remittance Department of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) organised 'Enhancing Social Awareness for Sending Remittance through Legal Channels' programme at the head office of the bank recently, says a press release.

Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury was present as chief guest in the programme.

Among others, deputy managing directors Shabbir Ahmed, Md Shafiqur Rahman, Md Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan, Abdullah Al Mamun, Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, Senior Executive Vice President Kazi Mahmood Karim, Monjur Hasan, Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed, head of Financial Inclusion Department Sheikh Asadul Haque and senior executives were present in the event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD exports to Asian markets surge by 14pc in FY '23
New export spots in Europe reinvigorate Bangladesh apparel industry
China delivers 100 broad-gauge carriages for the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project
‘Youths main craftsmen of building developed Bangladesh’
US budget deficit nearly triples through June 2023
Govt indifferent to selling sugar at exorbitant prices
Pak receives $1.2b first tranche from IMF bailout
Sony gadgets now available at EERNA outlets


Latest News
Record heatwaves sweep the world, from US to Japan via Europe
Putin says Russia has 'sufficient' cluster munitions for tit-for-tat
Woman convicted for killing husband, arrested after 22 years
Female lawyer killed as bus rams motorcycle on Hanif flyover
Man hacked to death in Sirajganj
Two new political parties to get EC registration
Man held with 4-kg hemp in Khulna
Shaheen Shah Afridi bags 100 Test wickets
Khaleda Zia's hearing in 11 cases deferred to Aug 20
Motorcycle rider killed in Dinajpur road accident
Most Read News
ARTICLE 19 concerned by DSA case against RTV reporter
National Identity Card Registration Act-23 hoped to relieve hassles
Two truck collision leaves 4 dead in Bogura
Torture of student at IU: BCL VP, 4 others expelled
9 Bangladeshis killed in Saudi Arabia fire
EU delegation holds meeting with BNP leaders
Flood situation worsens in Kurigram
Cartoonist Kuddus passes away
No need to rename BRAC University
Make country's economy stronger, PM tells businessmen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft