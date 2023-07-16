

AIBL encourages sending remittances thru legal channel



Financial Inclusion Department and Foreign Remittance Department of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) organised 'Enhancing Social Awareness for Sending Remittance through Legal Channels' programme at the head office of the bank recently, says a press release.Among others, deputy managing directors Shabbir Ahmed, Md Shafiqur Rahman, Md Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan, Abdullah Al Mamun, Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, Senior Executive Vice President Kazi Mahmood Karim, Monjur Hasan, Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed, head of Financial Inclusion Department Sheikh Asadul Haque and senior executives were present in the event.