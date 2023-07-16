Video
BGMEA demands punishment for killers of labour leader Shahidul

Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Desk

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Industrial Bangladesh Council (IBC) urged the government to bring the perpetrators involved in the death incident of Md Shahidul Islam to book through thorough investigation.

In a joint statement, they urged the government to ensure exemplary punishment as per the law, said a press release.
A meeting was held recently between leaders of BGMEA and IBC at BGMEA Complex in Uttara in the city on Friday.
At the meeting, a condolence motion was adopted over the death of Md. Shahidul Islam, the President of the Gazipur District unit of Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation, which took place in the Tangi Baganbar area on 25th June.

Strong condemnation was expressed by BGMEA over the death incident. They also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep condolences to the bereaved family.

It was stated in the meeting that the role of Shahidul Islam in upholding the rights of the garment workers would always be remembered.

The President of BGMEA assured the deceased's family of providing financial assistance.


