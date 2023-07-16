Zenith Islami Life holds half yearly Annual Conference







Zenith Islami Life Insurance Limited half yearly Annual Conference held on Saturday at the IDEB building in Kakrail, capital.Member of Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (Life) Kamrul Hasan was present as the chief guest on the occasion.Chairman of Zenith Islami Life and former Member of Parliament Faridunnahar Laili presided over the function.ATM Enayetullah, Vice Chairman of the company presented as special guests.Executive committee chairman Mansud Alam, finance committee Chairman Abdul Jalil, Director Jameel Ansari, Independent Director Golam Nabi FCA, Qazi Md. Mortuza Ali ACII, Advocate Md Rabiul Alam and Chief Executive Officer SM Nuruzzaman and other senior official were present in the meeting.The special attraction of the conference was the handing over of customer demand checks and distribution of prizes to the deserving development officers.In the conference attended by about 500 development officers selected from all over Bangladesh, along with the head office department head.Chief Executive Officer SM Nuruzzaman no insurance claim pending said the company's.The chief executive said, "90 per cent of our company's operations are being managed through ERP solutions. We intend to make 99 percent of our operations paperless.Even though there is 90 days in insurance law, we have been paying insurance claims in just 7 working days."He said, "We are the first among the insurance companies to launch a website in Bengali by giving importance to Bengali language in the construction of Bangabandhu's Sonar Bangla and have also launched apps in Bengali for the convenience of customers. PR is cut online at each of our offices and customers receive SMS instantly."