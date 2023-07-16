Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 July, 2023, 5:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Zenith Islami Life holds half yearly Annual Conference

Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Business Correspondent

Zenith Islami Life Insurance Limited half yearly Annual Conference held on Saturday at the IDEB building in Kakrail, capital.
 
Member of Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (Life) Kamrul Hasan was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

Chairman of Zenith Islami Life and former Member of Parliament Faridunnahar Laili presided over the function.
ATM Enayetullah, Vice Chairman of the company presented as special guests.

Executive committee chairman Mansud Alam, finance committee Chairman Abdul Jalil, Director Jameel Ansari, Independent Director Golam Nabi FCA, Qazi Md. Mortuza Ali ACII, Advocate Md Rabiul Alam and Chief Executive Officer SM Nuruzzaman and other senior official were present in the meeting.

The special attraction of the conference was the handing over of customer demand checks and distribution of prizes to the deserving development officers.

In the conference attended by about 500 development officers selected from all over Bangladesh, along with the head office department head.

Chief Executive Officer SM Nuruzzaman no insurance claim pending said the company's.
 
The chief executive said, "90 per cent of our company's operations are being managed through ERP solutions. We intend to make 99 percent of our operations paperless.

Even though there is 90 days in insurance law, we have been paying insurance claims in just 7 working days."

He said, "We are the first among the insurance companies to launch a website in Bengali by giving importance to Bengali language in the construction of Bangabandhu's Sonar Bangla and have also launched apps in Bengali for the convenience of customers. PR is cut online at each of our offices and customers receive SMS instantly."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD exports to Asian markets surge by 14pc in FY '23
New export spots in Europe reinvigorate Bangladesh apparel industry
China delivers 100 broad-gauge carriages for the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project
‘Youths main craftsmen of building developed Bangladesh’
US budget deficit nearly triples through June 2023
Govt indifferent to selling sugar at exorbitant prices
Pak receives $1.2b first tranche from IMF bailout
Sony gadgets now available at EERNA outlets


Latest News
Record heatwaves sweep the world, from US to Japan via Europe
Putin says Russia has 'sufficient' cluster munitions for tit-for-tat
Woman convicted for killing husband, arrested after 22 years
Female lawyer killed as bus rams motorcycle on Hanif flyover
Man hacked to death in Sirajganj
Two new political parties to get EC registration
Man held with 4-kg hemp in Khulna
Shaheen Shah Afridi bags 100 Test wickets
Khaleda Zia's hearing in 11 cases deferred to Aug 20
Motorcycle rider killed in Dinajpur road accident
Most Read News
ARTICLE 19 concerned by DSA case against RTV reporter
National Identity Card Registration Act-23 hoped to relieve hassles
Two truck collision leaves 4 dead in Bogura
Torture of student at IU: BCL VP, 4 others expelled
9 Bangladeshis killed in Saudi Arabia fire
EU delegation holds meeting with BNP leaders
Flood situation worsens in Kurigram
Cartoonist Kuddus passes away
No need to rename BRAC University
Make country's economy stronger, PM tells businessmen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft