Malaysia PM holds virtual talks with Musk on Tesla investment

Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14: Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Friday he held a virtual meeting with tycoon Elon Musk on electric car-maker Tesla's foray into his country, as well as supplies of low-cost internet services.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said Tesla would open a head office, service centre and showrooms in the central state of Selangor this year.

"I welcome the company's interest and investment decisions in Malaysia and also Elon Musk's willingness to come to Malaysia," he said in a statement after a 25-minute video conference.

In March, Malaysia approved Tesla's request to import battery-run electric vehicles into the country.

"Malaysia will continue to strengthen its commitment to net zero carbon emissions or 'net-zero emissions' as early as 2050," Anwar said.

He also said he asked the help of Musk's spaceflight company SpaceX in providing low-cost internet services in Malaysia, especially in rural areas, via its Starlink satellites.

"This initiative will increase the ability and well-being of the people, especially from the aspect of education and the potential of agricultural technology and income generation," Anwar said.    �AFP


