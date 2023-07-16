Course on certified information systems auditor launched







As part of this ongoing capacity building programme, the EU funded TA is assisting OCAG to professionalise its auditors by acquiring certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) qualification.



For this purpose 48 selected officials of OCAG are being trained in phases to prepare them for appearing in the CISA Certificate exam.

The training programme for the 1st batch of selected OCAG officials started at the Financial Management Academy (FIMA) on Thursday, Dhaka, says a press release.



The Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh Muhammad Muslim Chowdhury inaugurated the training programme as the chief guest.



Jurate Smalskyte Merville, counsellor, Team Leader - Education, Human Development and Public Finance Management, Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh, attended the event as the special guest. Abul Kalam Azad, director general, Financial Management Academy (FIMA) was the session chair of the event.



The purpose of providing the assistance is to strengthen the institutional capacity of OCAG and improve the systems and procedures in use; so that external audits are gradually carried out as per international standards and auditors are better trained and prepared to carry out their tasks resulting in improved quality and timeliness of external audits, said a press release.



The CISA certification, regulated by Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA), is a globally recognized qualification for professionals involved in auditing, controlling, monitoring, and assessing an organisation's information technology and business systems.



By acquiring this prestigious qualification, OCAG officials will gain expertise in information system auditing process; governance and management of IT; information systems acquisition, development, and implementation of information systems operations and business resilience; and protection of information assets.



According to the media release, the completion of the CISA certification will enhance the Information Systems and Information Technology capacity within OCAG and the Audit Directorates.



It will contribute to improving public financial management, increasing Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) credibility, and enabling better support to policy makers in resource allocation.



The certification will further result in the production of high-quality financial, compliance and performance audit reports, and thereby institutionalise improved execution of audits in the longer term.



