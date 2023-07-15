

Tigers smash Afghans in last over thriller



The Tigers skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and preferred to chase with three spinners and as many pacers.



Shakib handed over the ball to the left arm orthodox Nasum Ahmed on green pitch and Nasum repaid his captain by picking up the wicket of Afghan opener Hazratullah Zazai (8) in the 3rd over of the game while Taskin Ahmed preyed the wicket of another opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (11) in the following over.

Shoriful Islam joined the party to hunt Ibrahim Zadran as Afghanistan were able to manage 40 runs for three wickets from initial powerplay overs.



Karim Janat's dismissal on three runs sent Afghanistan to the back-foot as they had been trembling with 52 for four.



The danger further deepened by the departure of Najibullah Zadran (23). But 60-run 6th wicket stand between Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai changed the scenario and helped the visitors to post a decent total.



Omarzai hammered Bangladesh bowlers to pile-up 33 off 18 with four over boundaries while skipper Rashid Khan managed three runs.



Nabi conversely, remained unbeaten scoring 54 off 40 with six rope kissing shots and one maximum as Afghanistan posted 154 runs on the board losing seven wickets.



Shakib took two wickets for 27 runs as Mehidy Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful and Mustafizur Rahman shared the rest among them.

Challenging 155, Bangladesh lost their opener Rony Talukdar in the very first over scoring four runs.



Nazmul Hossain Shanto was unlucky enough as the ball displaced bells after hitting his hand as Shanto departed on 14 off 12. Liton Das's soft dismissal scoring 18 off 19 created tension in the Bangladesh tent.



Rain interrupted the play when Bangladesh were on 41 for three after 7.2 overs remaining 10 runs behind Afghanistan. However, the match resumed after 17 minutes without any revision and Bangladesh batters started coming out of the cocoon after the rain to start scoring at brisk pace to bring them back in the game, but not for long as Shakib departed on 19 off 16.



Two Bangladesh young guns Tawhid Hridoy and Shamim Patowari took the steering of the game from then on and started accelerating score. Their 73-run partnership took Bangladesh close to the victory stand till Shamim's dismissal on 33 off 25.



Mehidy Miraz got out on eight in the very last over to open the gate of Karim Janat's hat-trick, who picked up the wickets of Taskin Ahmed and Nasum Ahmed as well before conceding a boundary in the penultimate delivery of the game as Bangladesh reached on 157 for eight.



Hridoy was unbeaten on 47 off 32 with three fours and couple of sixes while Shoriful was on four.



Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rashid, Mujeebur Rahman, Omarzai and Fareed Ahmed took one wicket each beside Janat's three.

