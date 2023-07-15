Video
PM to attend FBCCI business confce today

Published : Saturday, 15 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to attend a business conference today on building 'Smart Bangladesh', a vision of the Awami League (AL) government to transform the country into smart from digital one by 2041.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the apex trade body of the country, is organising the event highlighting the contribution of the private sector in building 'Smart Bangladesh' as well as the present context and actions required to take.

The event, titled "Business Conference on Building Smart Bangladesh", will be held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman will attend the programme as special guests.

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin, at a press conference here today, said the top business leaders of the country will get an opportunity to directly talk with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and express their needs.    �BSS


