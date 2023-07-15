

15,000 people marooned in Kurigram, as Teesta, Dharla, Dudhkumar overflow

Houses of many people in Kurigram, Lalmonirhat and Nilphamari have become waterlogged as the water in the Teesta, Dharla and Dudhkumar rivers has been flowing above the danger level on Friday.



Meanwhile, the water level of the Brahmaputra and other rivers has also been increasing due to rainfall and onrush of water coming from upstream in India, WDB officials said.





Our Kurigram Correspondent added that about 15,000 people in Kurigram district have become marooned as the water in the Dharla and Dudhkumar rivers are flowing over the danger level due to the onrush of upstream water and heavy rains.



It was known that the water of the Dudhkumar river is flowing 50cm above the danger level and the water of Dharla river is flowing 27cm above the danger level at Shimulbari point on Friday

morning.



However, the Dharla water is flowing 9cm below the danger level at bridge point and the Teesta is flowing 20cm below the danger level at Kaunia.



Matiar Hossain, a resident of Char Madhabarampur village under Kurigram Sadar upazila, said they had been waterlogged for four days. Their tube well has sunk. Cooking is not done properly due to lack of stove.



Sadar upazila's Jatrapur UP chairman Abdul Ghafur said about 3,000 people in his union are marooned in water. Most of the roads are flooded. There is no way to move without boats and rafts.



Everyone's cooperation is needed for these people.

Abdullah Al Mamun, Executive Engineer of Kurigram Water Development Board, said according to the weather forecast, the water level in the rivers in the district may increase till July 17.



Kurigram Deputy Commissioner Md Saidul Arif said all preparations have been made to deal with the flood. UNOs and UP chairmen of all upazilas have been instructed to reduce the suffering of the people



Our Lalmonirhat' correspondent added that Hatibandha upazila, Teesta river has been flowing 40cm above the danger level at Dalia Point of Teesta Barrage since 6:00am on Friday. All the 44 gates of the Teesta Barrage were opened due to the water pressure coming from upstream, according to the WDB.



The Dharla river water was flowing 22cm above the danger level at Shimulbari point of Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila while the water of Dudhkumar was flowing 56cm above the danger level at Pateshwari point of Nageshwari upazila in Kurigram.



Shunil Kumar, Executive Engineer of Lalmonirhat Water Development Board, said Teesta and Dharla shoal areas have been flooded.

Our Nilphamari Correspondent added that the water of the Teesta river has been flowing at a level of 52.47cm, which is 32 cm above the danger level since 6:00am.



Around 25,000 have been affected as low-lying areas in their villages have been submerged in Dimla and Jaldhaka upazila, said Rashedin Mowla, Sub Divisional engineer of the WDB at Dalia division in Nilphamari.



