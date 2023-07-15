Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 July, 2023, 7:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

HC orders to detain vessel carrying coal for Rampal Power Plant

Published : Saturday, 15 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

KHULNA, July 14: The High Court on Friday issued an order for the detention of the MV Panagia Kanala, a commercial vessel flying the flag of Liberia.

The ship arrived at Mongla Sea Port on Thursday, carrying a substantial cargo of 31,000 metric tons of coal from Indonesia, destined for the Rampal thermal power plant.

The court has also directed the Mongla Sea Port Authority to refrain from issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the vessel until further notice -

The legal proceedings were set in motion as China's CCX Shipping Co. lodged a claim for compensation amounting to TK 2.99 crore against the vessel's owners.

The representative of the vessel, Md. Abul Hasan, received the restraining order from High Court Judge Khizir Ahmed Chowdhury, thereby halting any action related to the vessel - including unloading of the coal for Rampal.

Captain Md. Shahadat Hossain, the Deputy Harbor Master of Mongla Port Authority, said that the High Court Division of the Supreme Court has now issued an arrest warrant for the Liberian-flagged commercial ship MV Panagia Canala.

In response to this directive, the concerned authorities, including the Port Department, Coast Guard, Navy, and the local shipping agent, have been contacted to ensure that necessary measures are taken to prevent the vessel from leaving Mongla port until further instructions are received.

Khandkar Riazul Haque, the Khulna assistant manager of the ship's local shipping agent, 'Togi Shipping and Logistics Limited,' confirmed that the High Court has issued a restraining order against the vessel, with the Mongla Port Authority also issuing a corresponding letter.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tigers smash Afghans in last over thriller
PM to attend FBCCI business confce today
15,000 people marooned in Kurigram, as Teesta, Dharla, Dudhkumar overflow
HC orders to detain vessel carrying coal for Rampal Power Plant
AL to go all-out to bring BNP to polls
‘Crazy medicine’ from Myanmar floods country  
India launches mission to Moon
Toll rates fixed for Karnaphuli tunnel


Latest News
Rashid blames wet ground for defeat against Bangladesh in 1st T20
Two held with Yaba pills in Rajbari
Man killed being stuck between two buses in city
Three killed, 5 injured in Tangail road mishap
Child deaths increase by about 17% in road accidents: SCRF
BGMEA demands "transparent, comprehensive" investigation into death of Shahidul Islam
Not one Russian demand of Ukraine grain deal fulfilled: Putin
US, EU assail Russia in rare meeting in Southeast Asia
Bangladesh beats Afghanistan by 2 wickets in first T20I
BNP won't join election keeping Sheikh Hasina in power: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra artiste Bulbul Mahalanobis passes away
Labour leader Shahidul murder accused arrested in Cox's Bazar
Court orders to detain Liberian ship at Mongla port
Bangladesh-US relationship improving: Salman
The boundaries in diplomatic relations
All barrage gates opened as Teesta water crosses danger level
Two killed in Ctg bike accident
EC to tighten cyber monitoring to protect NID data
Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary Signal No. 3
15,000 people marooned in Kurigram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft