HC orders to detain vessel carrying coal for Rampal Power Plant







The ship arrived at Mongla Sea Port on Thursday, carrying a substantial cargo of 31,000 metric tons of coal from Indonesia, destined for the Rampal thermal power plant.



The court has also directed the Mongla Sea Port Authority to refrain from issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the vessel until further notice -

The legal proceedings were set in motion as China's CCX Shipping Co. lodged a claim for compensation amounting to TK 2.99 crore against the vessel's owners.



The representative of the vessel, Md. Abul Hasan, received the restraining order from High Court Judge Khizir Ahmed Chowdhury, thereby halting any action related to the vessel - including unloading of the coal for Rampal.



Captain Md. Shahadat Hossain, the Deputy Harbor Master of Mongla Port Authority, said that the High Court Division of the Supreme Court has now issued an arrest warrant for the Liberian-flagged commercial ship MV Panagia Canala.



In response to this directive, the concerned authorities, including the Port Department, Coast Guard, Navy, and the local shipping agent, have been contacted to ensure that necessary measures are taken to prevent the vessel from leaving Mongla port until further instructions are received.



Khandkar Riazul Haque, the Khulna assistant manager of the ship's local shipping agent, 'Togi Shipping and Logistics Limited,' confirmed that the High Court has issued a restraining order against the vessel, with the Mongla Port Authority also issuing a corresponding letter. �UNB



