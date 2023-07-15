AL to go all-out to bring BNP to polls







The ruling party is also finding a way to share power during the election period with BNP within the scope of the Constitution.



When AL is engaged in protecting the Constitutional provisions, the BNP is in a movement demanding resignation of the present government and even calling for dissolution of parliament, which the Constitution does not allow.

AL has been opposing BNP's demands terming it unconstitutional and saying that BNP is trying to create a Constitutional crisis in the country.



According to AL insiders, the ruling party is searching all possible ways of bringing the BNP to the next general election within the scope of the present Constitution. They said that AL will do everything to bring the BNP to the election remaining steadfast to the Constitution.



Party insiders also said Awami League will welcome BNP in the election if the party (BNP) agrees with the proposals which are being made following constitutional boundaries. AL leaders have been saying it separately in different places or mediums.



Ruling party leaders always say that if BNP wants to sit with AL or the government for dialogue on election then they (BNP leaders) have to discard all unconstitutional demands including the provision of the caretaker government.



AL leaders agree to talk with BNP leaders about the election period government but AL will not compromise about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and she will be the premier of the election period government, said party sources.



While talking to the Daily Observer a senior leader of AL said, "Awami League is drafting a small election period government led by Sheikh Hasina and some positions of the government may be offered to BNP.



The government will perform routine works and the election will be held completely under the Election Commission freely and neutrally."



The leader also said, "As BNP has no representation in the current parliament, a technocratic system may be applied to give positions to the BNP in the election period-government. Experts on parliamentary democracy will find the best way within our Constitution."



In this regard, in a recent television talk show AL central Sub-committee leader Moniruzzaman Monir, who represented Awami League in the talk show, said, "If BNP has election-oriented mentality and wants to participate in election obeying country's Constitution then an election period small size government may be formed and ten per cent representation of BNP may be given in the Cabinet through technocrat system."



Meanwhile, AL policymakers and some ministers of the government have identified the demand of the BNP of dissolving the parliament as ill-motivated.



They said according to the Constitution, the existing parliament will remain functional until the next parliament is elected.

AL leaders said, BNP's demand is a threat to democracy and it wants to impede the democratic process in the country.



