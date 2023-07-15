Toll rates fixed for Karnaphuli tunnel







The bridges division issued a notification finalizing the toll rate according to the class of vehicles on Thursday (July 13).

According to the notification, a total of 12 types of vehicles will have to pay toll at Bangabandhu Tunnel.





However, no date has yet been set for the official opening of the tunnel.



According to the notification, the minimum toll in the 3.43-km-long Bangabandhu Tunnel is Tk 200. This toll has been fixed for private cars and pick-up trucks.



The toll for microbuses is Tk 250. The toll for buses less than 31 seats is Tk 300 while buses with more than 32 seats will have to pay Tk 400. The toll for big buses with 3XL has been fixed at Tk 500.



The toll for trucks capable of carrying goods up to five tonnes has been fixed at Tk 400. Eight-ton trucks will have to pay Tk 500 and Tk 600 toll has been fixed for 11-ton trucks.



The 3XL trailer will have to pay Tk 800 in toll to cross the tunnel. Meanwhile, a 4XL trailer will pay Tk 1,000. An additional Tk 200 toll will be added for more XL.



Meanwhile, motorcycles won't be allowed to ply through the Karnaphuli tunnel, the notification further reads.



It is worth noting that the drivers will have to pay two and half to six times the toll they usually have to pay while crossing Karnaphuli Shah Amanat Bridge.



The toll rate for private cars on Shah Amanat Bridge is Tk 75 and for buses less than 31 seats is Tk 50 - compared to Tk 300 the buses will have to pay in toll while crossing the tunnel.



Based on the feasibility study conducted for the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, it is projected that once the tunnel becomes operational, an average of 28,305 vehicles will traverse through it on a daily basis by the year 2025.



Furthermore, the study estimates that by 2030, the number of vehicles is expected to increase to 37,946, and by 2067, the target has been set at an average of 162,000 vehicles per day. �UNB



