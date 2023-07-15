Reject violence, support genuinely peaceful democratic process: Uzra to parties







"Well, I think one message I would underscore is urging all parties to reject violence, and to support a genuinely inclusive, peaceful, free and fair democratic process. Let's let the people of Bangladesh decide," she told UNB in an exclusive interview before wrapping up her two and half days visit to Bangladesh.



Zeya made it clear that the United States' objective is to support elections in Bangladesh that are "free, fair and peaceful."



During her meetings in Dhaka, Under Secretary Zeya emphasized the importance of working together to achieve Bangladesh's goal of free and fair elections; the crucial role of civil society, human rights defenders, journalists, and labor activists; accountability for human rights abuses; and the need to continue support for Rohingya refugees.



Asked about her visit to India before coming to Bangladesh, she said her visit to India was part of regular consultations with Indian government counterparts and also in her dual head role as Special Coordinator for Tibetan issues.



"So on this point, I would say, reflecting from this week of meetings, I see convergence between our three governments in terms of benefits for a more free and open Indo Pacific that is more resilient, connected, secure and prosperous," she said.



With respect to the sanctions that were imposed on the Rapid Action Battalion in December 2021, she said this was a decision and the result of "careful research and consideration" of information.



"And, in fact, since those sanctions were imposed, we have seen a constructive development in terms of a documented reduction in reported extra judicial killings and enforced disappearances," Zeya said.



But on the question of lifting the sanctions, she underscored that they would need to see accountability for past and current abuses, and meaningful reform of the institution of RAB.



"These are considerations to take in mind with respect to a potential lifting of sanctions," said the US senior diplomat.

She said they also work to shine a light on human rights, shortcomings and abuses so that they can correct and hold to account those who are violating the rights of others.



Zeya left Dhaka early Friday with renewed sense of determination on potential to deepen the partnership, and a real appreciation of Bangladesh's immense potential and their role as Americans to help this country progress and thrive.



"Our partnership is broad. It is impactful. The United States is seeking to build a closer partnership with Bangladesh on democracy and human rights as well," she said.



Regarding visa restrictions policy, she said it was put forward absolutely in a spirit to support the prime minister's stated commitment to free and fair and peaceful elections. "And that's something that I heard very affirmatively in the discussions we had."



Responding to a question on sending election observers, Zeya said they are examining this.



Asked about any plan or proposal from the US related to St Martin's Island, the US senior diplomat said, "Let me be very clear on this. There is absolutely no plan on this.



The United States respects Bangladesh's sovereignty and there have not been any discussions about a potential lease of St. Martin's Island."



Asked about the perception that the US is escalating pressure on Bangladesh, Zeya said, "I think I would correct your perception a bit respectfully. This visit is about the importance of Bangladesh as a partner to the United States.



Our desire is the US government to deepen that partnership, but also our view that this partnership is anchored in shared democratic principles and human rights." �UNB



