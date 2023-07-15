Trial of BASIC Bank scam begins soon







"I hope the lower court concerned will start the trial proceedings of the cases filed over the embezzlement of Tk 2,266 crore from the BASIC bank as the Anti-Corruption Commission will submit the charge sheet of the cases before the court within very short time," Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan, counsel for the ACC told this correspondent on Friday.



The commission has already approved the charge sheets against 147 people, including the BASIC Bank's former chairman Sheikh Abdul Hye Bacchu, in connection with 59 loan scam cases filed over the embezzlement of Tk 2,266 crore from the bank, he added.

Now, the investigation officers of the cases will submit the charge sheet of the cases before the lower court concerned very soon, he said adding that the lower court will start the trial proceedings of the cases soon after framing the charges against the accused persons of the cases.



Following the approval of charge sheet against former BASIC Bank chairman Sheikh Abdul Hye Bacchu, the commission proved its neutrality and gave a massage that no one is above the law, the ACC lawyer said.



On June 12 this year, the ACC finally approved the charge sheet against former BASIC Bank Chairman Sheikh Abdul Hye Bacchu and 147 others in connection with 59 cases filed over embezzlement of Tk 2,265 crore.



The commission, however, did not implicate the then-board members who were at the helm of the bank when the massive embezzlement took place between 2009 and 2013.



At that time, there were about 10 to 11 members on the board of the BASIC Bank and most of them were either running or former government employees.



Between 2009 and 2013, Tk 4,500 crore was swindled out of BASIC, once a healthy public bank. Of the sum, more than 95 percent was sanctioned by the board.



In 2015, the ACC filed 56 cases in connection with the scam, but curiously neither Bacchu nor any of the board members were named as accused although multiple probes indicated their involvement. Later, four cases were filed.



However, the charge sheet against Bacchu, a former member of the parliament, took eight years to come by.



The anti-graft body approved the charge sheets at its regular meeting at the commission's Segunbagicha headquarters in the capital, ACC secretary Mahbub Hossain said at a press conference at the commission headquarters on June 12.



He said that the commission had approved the charge sheets of all the cases filed on charges of the embezzlement and money laundering from the BASIC Bank.



The charge sheets will be submitted to the respective court soon, said Mahbub Hossain.



The lower court concerned will soon start the trial proceedings of some loan scam cases filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) about eight years ago over the embezzlement of Tk 2,266 crore from the BASIC Bank."I hope the lower court concerned will start the trial proceedings of the cases filed over the embezzlement of Tk 2,266 crore from the BASIC bank as the Anti-Corruption Commission will submit the charge sheet of the cases before the court within very short time," Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan, counsel for the ACC told this correspondent on Friday.The commission has already approved the charge sheets against 147 people, including the BASIC Bank's former chairman Sheikh Abdul Hye Bacchu, in connection with 59 loan scam cases filed over the embezzlement of Tk 2,266 crore from the bank, he added.Now, the investigation officers of the cases will submit the charge sheet of the cases before the lower court concerned very soon, he said adding that the lower court will start the trial proceedings of the cases soon after framing the charges against the accused persons of the cases.Following the approval of charge sheet against former BASIC Bank chairman Sheikh Abdul Hye Bacchu, the commission proved its neutrality and gave a massage that no one is above the law, the ACC lawyer said.On June 12 this year, the ACC finally approved the charge sheet against former BASIC Bank Chairman Sheikh Abdul Hye Bacchu and 147 others in connection with 59 cases filed over embezzlement of Tk 2,265 crore.The commission, however, did not implicate the then-board members who were at the helm of the bank when the massive embezzlement took place between 2009 and 2013.At that time, there were about 10 to 11 members on the board of the BASIC Bank and most of them were either running or former government employees.Between 2009 and 2013, Tk 4,500 crore was swindled out of BASIC, once a healthy public bank. Of the sum, more than 95 percent was sanctioned by the board.In 2015, the ACC filed 56 cases in connection with the scam, but curiously neither Bacchu nor any of the board members were named as accused although multiple probes indicated their involvement. Later, four cases were filed.However, the charge sheet against Bacchu, a former member of the parliament, took eight years to come by.The anti-graft body approved the charge sheets at its regular meeting at the commission's Segunbagicha headquarters in the capital, ACC secretary Mahbub Hossain said at a press conference at the commission headquarters on June 12.He said that the commission had approved the charge sheets of all the cases filed on charges of the embezzlement and money laundering from the BASIC Bank.The charge sheets will be submitted to the respective court soon, said Mahbub Hossain.