Saturday, 15 July, 2023
Shahidul Murder

One more suspect nabbed from Cox's Bazar

All six in custody now

Published : Saturday, 15 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent


The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested another suspect in the murder of labour leader Shahidul Islam. All six suspects named in the murder case are now in the custody of law enforcers.

Akash Ahmed Babul was arrested in Cox's Bazar city early on Friday morning, according to Maj Syed Sadiqul Haque of Rab-15. Babul is a native of Mirzapur in Tangail.
The arrest comes a day after a US delegation visiting Bangladesh called on the government to conduct a thorough investigation into Shahidul's murder.

On June 25, Shahidul went to Prince Jacquard Sweater Ltd factory in Tongi with two other labour leaders to collect wages and allowances for workers. But as they were heading back, the trio was attacked by assailants, resulting in Shahidul's death.

Shahidul was the president of Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation Gazipur unit.

Babul admitted his involvement in the murder, said Sadiqul, adding that the RAB is preparing to hand him over to the police. He did not provide any other details.

The other arrested are Md Hanif, Raisul Islam alias Ratul, Md Julhas Ali, Sohel Hasan alias Sohag and Shahinur alias Shahin. All five of them were garment factory workers residing in Tongi.


