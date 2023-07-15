One more suspect nabbed from Cox's Bazar





The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested another suspect in the murder of labour leader Shahidul Islam. All six suspects named in the murder case are now in the custody of law enforcers.



Akash Ahmed Babul was arrested in Cox's Bazar city early on Friday morning, according to Maj Syed Sadiqul Haque of Rab-15. Babul is a native of Mirzapur in Tangail.





On June 25, Shahidul went to Prince Jacquard Sweater Ltd factory in Tongi with two other labour leaders to collect wages and allowances for workers. But as they were heading back, the trio was attacked by assailants, resulting in Shahidul's death.



Shahidul was the president of Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation Gazipur unit.



Babul admitted his involvement in the murder, said Sadiqul, adding that the RAB is preparing to hand him over to the police. He did not provide any other details.



The other arrested are Md Hanif, Raisul Islam alias Ratul, Md Julhas Ali, Sohel Hasan alias Sohag and Shahinur alias Shahin. All five of them were garment factory workers residing in Tongi.



