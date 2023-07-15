Video
latest
Home Back Page

Wang tells Blinken to ‘work with China’ on improving US ties

Published : Saturday, 15 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

BEIJING, July 14: Beijing's top diplomat Wang Yi has urged Washington to "work with China" to improve ties during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

The discussion on the sidelines of Southeast Asian talks in Jakarta on Thursday was the latest in a series of high-level interactions as the two sides try to ease trade and geopolitical tensions.

In their second meeting in less than a month, Blinken raised concerns about alleged Chinese cybersecurity threats after Microsoft said Chinese state-backed hackers had breached email accounts of US government agencies.    �AFP



