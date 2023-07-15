Ctg’s two mega projects likely to open for traffic in September







Prime Minister Shekh Hasina is expected to open those projects before the announcement of the schedule of upcoming 12th national election.



The Bangabandhu Tunnel is now ready for opening for traffic movement in September.

Meanwhile, the cost of the Bangabandhu Tunnel has been hiked to Tk 315 crore more to adjust the increase of dollar price.

At the same time the deadline for completion of the project has also been extended till December 2023.



As a result the total cost of the project has been enhanced to Tk 10,690 crore.



This is the second time the project plan has been revised.



China Communication Construction Company deployed more than 800 workers to construct the tunnel, which connects the port city on the north end with Anwara upazila on the south.



At a depth of 18 to 31 metres under the Karnaphuli River, the length of the main tunnel is 3.32km. The length of each of its two tubes, having four lanes, is 2.45km.



There will be a 5.35km connecting road at the western and eastern ends of the main tunnel and a 727m flyover at the Anwara end.



It will be used as an alternative route to Cox's Bazar, Teknaf and Matarbari and northern Chattogram, and play an important role in improving the Asian Highway Network, strengthening connectivity between Bangladesh and neighbouring countries.



Communication and transportation in Chattogram, the commercial city of Bangladesh, will undergo a revolution as the tunnel will directly link Dhaka and Cox's Bazar.



By reducing the distance between Dhaka and Chattogram, the tunnel will turn the southern portion of the port city into a business zone.



The both banks of Karnaphuli would be developed as "one city two towns", like China's Shanghai city, where the eastern and western parts are connected.



Shanghai, China's largest and most populous city, as well as the country's industrial and commercial centre, is divided by the Huangpu, a tributary of the Changjiang River that is linked by tunnels built into the river.



Similar to Shanghai, which today possesses the busiest and one of the largest seaports in the world, Chattogram city and Anwara Upazila are situated geographically across the Karnafuli River.



Meanwhile, the construction works of 100km long Dohazari-Cox's Bazar rail line is nearing completion which is expected to be completed by September.



The Bangladesh Railway East zone has already proposed to the Ministry for a schedule of train in Dhaka-Cox's Bazar rail line by October.



Bangladesh Railway sources said, the services will run with high-quality coaches for tourists in Cox's Bazar. A new project has been taken to implement this, and 54 coaches will be purchased under this project, which is designed with wide windows, sources said.



