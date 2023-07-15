‘Friendship’ plants mangroves to protect coastal people from natural disasters







For this reason, Friendship has taken on mangrove projects and a total of 462,530 plants have been planted in 152 hectares of mangroves (including 2 hectares of Friendship's own contribution).



According to sources, a total of 462,530 plants have been planted in 152 hectares of mangroves. Mangrove afforestation has been done since 2018 in Asashuni Upazila of Satkhira district on 107 hectares of land and on 45 hectares of land in Shyamnagar Upazila in Satkhira since 2019.

At present there are 301,541 saplings in 12 nurseries which will later be used in mangrove afforestation.



In the future, there are plans for mangrove afforestation on about 2,000 hectares of land with the help of donor agencies.



Mangrove afforestation is being done with the permission of government on land (Khas land) along the river banks. Local people benefit from mangrove afforestation.



Sources said, especially mangrove afforestation, prevents erosion and embankment collapse. Apart from this, trees protect houses, fisheries, agricultural land, social institutions, religious institutions from floods and cyclones.



From the mangrove afforestation areas, shrimp, crab fry are extracted and sold for financial gain. Grass is collected from forestry areas and used as fodder for cows, goats and sheep. Branches cut from trees are used as fuel.



Sources said that the local people are financially benefiting by working as labourers in nursery seedling production, mangrove planting, fencing with net pillars, nursery and forestry maintenance and protection.



Local people are financially benefiting by working as community caretakers to maintain the afforestation and nurseries. They are also consuming fruits from mangrove plantations and selling them in the market for financial gain.



Also, as a long-term benefit, mangroves play a key role in reducing global warming by sequestering carbon dioxide from the environment, which will help prevent the effects of climate change.



Bodiuzzaman, General Manager of Friendship's climate programme, told the Daily Observer, "We believe that mangrove afforestation will play an important role in preventing river erosion and combating natural disasters.



At the same time, it will be able to make a significant contribution to preserving Sundarban's heritage, increasing climate change and natural beauty, creating employment for the common people in the area and the government announcing natural afforestation."



In addition, as a far-reaching benefit, mangrove trees will play a key role in reducing global warming by sequestering carbon dioxide (Co2) from the environment, which will help prevent the effects of climate change..



Meanwhile, over the last few decades, cyclones, erosions, and tidal surges have been intensifying. For the communities around the Sundarban, a slow disaster has been unfolding as stalinization spreads further and further inland.



The Friendship mangroves project is going to play an important role to protect various disasters like cyclone Sidr, Aila and others.



Mizanur Rahman, Regional Manager, Shyamnagar in Satkhira district told the Daily Observer, "In 2019, the mangroves project begins at Asashuni Shyamnagar Upazila in Satkhira district. There are a total of four hectares of land there. Three thousand trees are planted per hectare of land."



He said, "There are four local people who look after this garden. They take care of the mangroves project. Four years ago this place was empty. There are six species of trees here including Sunduri, Keora, Golpata.



This mangrove is playing an important role in the development of people's livelihood and protection of the embankment. Locals make and sell pickles with different fruits. They are financially independent by selling honey from hives.



Mizanur Rahman said, "Mangroves project is protecting Satkhira like a mother from the storm.



Masud Rana, Manager, Mangrove Project told this correspondent, "There was a lack of awareness among the locals while planting mangroves.



We have made the people of the area aware in various ways. I was made aware through the chairman and members of the union council. At present the people of the area have become very aware."



He said, "This place has been leased from the government. People living in the area are becoming economically self-sufficient.



Getting plenty of fish and crabs the locals are earning double income than before. Many people are benefiting financially, directly and indirectly. There are 120 members here."



Friendship, a social organisation, is planting mangroves to protect the coastal people from various disasters.For this reason, Friendship has taken on mangrove projects and a total of 462,530 plants have been planted in 152 hectares of mangroves (including 2 hectares of Friendship's own contribution).According to sources, a total of 462,530 plants have been planted in 152 hectares of mangroves. Mangrove afforestation has been done since 2018 in Asashuni Upazila of Satkhira district on 107 hectares of land and on 45 hectares of land in Shyamnagar Upazila in Satkhira since 2019.At present there are 301,541 saplings in 12 nurseries which will later be used in mangrove afforestation.In the future, there are plans for mangrove afforestation on about 2,000 hectares of land with the help of donor agencies.Mangrove afforestation is being done with the permission of government on land (Khas land) along the river banks. Local people benefit from mangrove afforestation.Sources said, especially mangrove afforestation, prevents erosion and embankment collapse. Apart from this, trees protect houses, fisheries, agricultural land, social institutions, religious institutions from floods and cyclones.From the mangrove afforestation areas, shrimp, crab fry are extracted and sold for financial gain. Grass is collected from forestry areas and used as fodder for cows, goats and sheep. Branches cut from trees are used as fuel.Sources said that the local people are financially benefiting by working as labourers in nursery seedling production, mangrove planting, fencing with net pillars, nursery and forestry maintenance and protection.Local people are financially benefiting by working as community caretakers to maintain the afforestation and nurseries. They are also consuming fruits from mangrove plantations and selling them in the market for financial gain.Also, as a long-term benefit, mangroves play a key role in reducing global warming by sequestering carbon dioxide from the environment, which will help prevent the effects of climate change.Bodiuzzaman, General Manager of Friendship's climate programme, told the Daily Observer, "We believe that mangrove afforestation will play an important role in preventing river erosion and combating natural disasters.At the same time, it will be able to make a significant contribution to preserving Sundarban's heritage, increasing climate change and natural beauty, creating employment for the common people in the area and the government announcing natural afforestation."In addition, as a far-reaching benefit, mangrove trees will play a key role in reducing global warming by sequestering carbon dioxide (Co2) from the environment, which will help prevent the effects of climate change..Meanwhile, over the last few decades, cyclones, erosions, and tidal surges have been intensifying. For the communities around the Sundarban, a slow disaster has been unfolding as stalinization spreads further and further inland.The Friendship mangroves project is going to play an important role to protect various disasters like cyclone Sidr, Aila and others.Mizanur Rahman, Regional Manager, Shyamnagar in Satkhira district told the Daily Observer, "In 2019, the mangroves project begins at Asashuni Shyamnagar Upazila in Satkhira district. There are a total of four hectares of land there. Three thousand trees are planted per hectare of land."He said, "There are four local people who look after this garden. They take care of the mangroves project. Four years ago this place was empty. There are six species of trees here including Sunduri, Keora, Golpata.This mangrove is playing an important role in the development of people's livelihood and protection of the embankment. Locals make and sell pickles with different fruits. They are financially independent by selling honey from hives.Mizanur Rahman said, "Mangroves project is protecting Satkhira like a mother from the storm.Masud Rana, Manager, Mangrove Project told this correspondent, "There was a lack of awareness among the locals while planting mangroves.We have made the people of the area aware in various ways. I was made aware through the chairman and members of the union council. At present the people of the area have become very aware."He said, "This place has been leased from the government. People living in the area are becoming economically self-sufficient.Getting plenty of fish and crabs the locals are earning double income than before. Many people are benefiting financially, directly and indirectly. There are 120 members here."