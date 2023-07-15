Video
BNP failed to get support of foreign friends: Quader

Published : Saturday, 15 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday evening said that the partisan support sought by BNP by presenting false information to foreign friends has failed.

He said this in a meeting with the presidents and general secretaries of the associate organizations of AL at the party president's Dhanmondi political office in the capital.

Obaidul Quader said that the foreigners did not meet any political party. They have met with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Foreign Affairs, especially the Prime Minister.

He said that before the arrival of foreign friends, BNP tried to create such an impression or fear through their propaganda that the government is not spared, sanctions are coming.

America, European Union (EU) visa policy will put the government in danger. The government may finally say that elections should be held in this way, the caretaker government will remain, the prime minister will have to resign - this is what the BNP wanted. But, they have failed.
 
Obaidul Quader said that foreign friends basically want free, fair and peaceful elections. They did not make any statement that threats, bans, visa policy will be applied to anyone. They did not talk about participatory elections.

AL General Secretary said, "We want peaceful elections. A peaceful environment is needed for peaceful elections. We will protect that peaceful environment. Due to someone's provocation, bad behaviour, that environment has been damaged - we don't want to take this bad reputation."

Urging BNP to come to the election, Awami League General Secretary said, if you have faith in the people, avoid the conspiracy to come to power through the back door. But BNP should take responsibility for the attitude of BNP leaders-activists to disrupt the democratic process through terrorism, arson, falsification of elections.

Obaidul Quader asked, "What are the points of BNP? There are now 32 points for repairing the state, earlier there were 27 points."

Obaidul Quader said, "BNP has actually understood the picture. They have been struggling since December for mass upsurge. And the reality is that they have announced 'march' programme with the call of 'mass uprising'.  Their supporters are now frustrated and blaming the leaders."

The AL General Secretary said that the title of the party rallies from now on will be 'Peace and Development Rally'.


