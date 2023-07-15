Time’s up, resign like a good boy, Fakhrul to govt





BNP Secretary General Fakrul Islam Alamgir on Friday said that "Awami League yours time is up, resign immediately like a good boy."



He came up with the comment in a short rally before the march programme from Shahid Bulu Stadium at Noakhali.





Leaders and activists of six districts of Chittagong Division along with Comilla North and South metropolis participated in this march programme.



The programme was organized by BNP affiliated organizations. Among them Krishak Dal, Sramik Dal, Tanti Dal and Matsajeebi Dal with the slogan "Hardworking people marching to save the country".



Fakhrul said by accusing the government that Khaleda Zia was imprisoned in to a small damp room of the central jail, "Despite her death threat, she is still fighting for democracy of the country."



"Today she is under house arrest, government does not allowed her to go abroad for better treatment," he added.



Demanding unconditional release of Khaleda Zia, He said, "We don't want sympathy, we do not want to see our leader confined at home. We want to see her in Noakhali."



Alleging the torture against the BNP leaders and activists, Mirza Fakhrul said, "Those who are torturing our leaders and activists in Laksam, those who have been tortured in other districts are being careful. We will not tolerate any further oppression and persecution."



BNP activists were attacked in Laksam while they were leaving Muradnagar upazila of Comilla to participate in the Noakhali programme. 54 activists were injured and 30 cars were vandalized.



Mentioning the 31 points he said, "We have made it clear that we will provide development for farmers, workers, fishermen, blacksmiths and young workers. We have given the commitment in the outline."



At the time, he raised the slogan "One point, one demand, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation".



Highlighting the force disappearances and murders of the present government, he said, 'How long will we tolerate their torture? We will fight against this government with the people and will occupy their headquarters.



Mirza Fakhrul alleged that the Awami League government now controls the sermons of mosques.



Mentioning that there were no elections in the country in 2014 and 2018, he said, "No one can vote in 2014 and in 2018.



Before the rally mother of missing Noakhali BNP leader Nizamuddin Munna and the woman who was kidnapped and raped late at night after voting for BNP's symbol of paddy grain in the 2018 National Elections.



The woman said, 'I am alive to see the fall of this government, I want to die after exercise my voting right. I want the resignation of this government."



