Ever-largest rubber dam being constructed in Chapainawabganj

Published : Saturday, 15 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM

RAJSHAHI, July 14: Rubber dam, largest  in the country, and the tenth in the south Asian countries, is being constructed on the Mahananda river in Chapainawabganj district.

Upon its successful implementation, the dam will enhance irrigation to around 8,000 hectares of land on both sides of the river for yielding varieties of crops valued at around Taka 55.83 crore together with producing fishes' worth around Taka 22.37 crore annually.

In addition to improving living and livelihood conditions of people residing along the banks of the river, the project being implemented at a cost of around Taka 251 crore is intended to protect the environment from the adverse impact of climate change.

Ahmed Ali, a sexagenarian farmer of the nearby Baroghoria village, said vast barren lands on both sides of the river will be brought under farming on completion of the project. Many other lands in the barind area will also get irrigation facilities.

Shamsul Alam, a local fish trader, said the river will become a water reservoir that will ultimately boost the capture fisheries in the river.

Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) has been implementing the scheme and there will be a revolutionary change in the region's agriculture sector on successful implementation of the project.

Dockyard and Engineering Works Limited, a commercial entity being operated by Bangladesh Navy, is constructing the dam 500 yards downstream of Birshrestha Captain Mohiuddin Jahangir Bridge at Chapainawabganj town.

According to the sources concerned, the vast Barind tract is being turned into a waterless condition due to various natural and man-made catastrophes like constructing barrage, reduction of annual rainfall and climate change.

As a result, crop reduction is gradually being surfaced. In the adverse situation, demand for rubber dam construction has been mounted for the best uses of river water for irrigation purposes.

The under-construction the 353-meter long and 158-meter wide rubber dam has been showing immense prospects of boosting production of agriculture and fisheries.

BWDB Additional Chief Engineer Zahirul Islam said the project has provision of river dredging and excavation on 36-kilometer areas in both upstream and downstream of the dam. Of those, 10-kilometer in the upstream and 26-kilometer in the downstream were dredged.

He said 87 percent of total works of the project have already been completed and the rest are expected to be completed by next June.

The ever largest rubber dam scheme in the country is being constructed in order to bring back navigability of the river and more than 8,500 hectares of farming fields under irrigation.

At a huge public meeting in Chapainawabganj on April 23, 2011, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had given an assurance of rubber dam construction on Mohananda River responding to the local demands.    �BSS


