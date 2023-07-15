Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 July, 2023, 7:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BCL full-fledged central committee named

Published : Saturday, 15 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
DU Correspondent


A 301-member central committee of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) was announced on Thursday, with the signs of its President Saddam Hussain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan.

Saddam and Enan were declared as the President and General Secretary respectively of the BCL, student wing of ruling Awami League, on December 20 last year and they were instructed to form the fully-fledged committee soon.
In this committee, 71 student leaders were made vice-presidents and 11 were made joint-general secretaries. While another 11 student leaders were made organizing secretaries in the new full committee of BCL.

However, the full-fledged committee of the Dhaka University unit will be declared within a week, said unit President Mazharul Kabir Shoyon.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden forgives $39b in US student debt
Wang tells Blinken to ‘work with China’ on improving US ties
Ctg’s two mega projects likely to open for traffic in September
‘Friendship’ plants mangroves to protect coastal people from natural disasters
BNP failed to get support of foreign friends: Quader
Time’s up, resign like a good boy, Fakhrul to govt
Ever-largest rubber dam being constructed in Chapainawabganj
BCL full-fledged central committee named


Latest News
Rashid blames wet ground for defeat against Bangladesh in 1st T20
Two held with Yaba pills in Rajbari
Man killed being stuck between two buses in city
Three killed, 5 injured in Tangail road mishap
Child deaths increase by about 17% in road accidents: SCRF
BGMEA demands "transparent, comprehensive" investigation into death of Shahidul Islam
Not one Russian demand of Ukraine grain deal fulfilled: Putin
US, EU assail Russia in rare meeting in Southeast Asia
Bangladesh beats Afghanistan by 2 wickets in first T20I
BNP won't join election keeping Sheikh Hasina in power: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra artiste Bulbul Mahalanobis passes away
Labour leader Shahidul murder accused arrested in Cox's Bazar
Court orders to detain Liberian ship at Mongla port
Bangladesh-US relationship improving: Salman
The boundaries in diplomatic relations
All barrage gates opened as Teesta water crosses danger level
Two killed in Ctg bike accident
EC to tighten cyber monitoring to protect NID data
Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary Signal No. 3
15,000 people marooned in Kurigram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft