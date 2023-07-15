BCL full-fledged central committee named





A 301-member central committee of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) was announced on Thursday, with the signs of its President Saddam Hussain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan.



Saddam and Enan were declared as the President and General Secretary respectively of the BCL, student wing of ruling Awami League, on December 20 last year and they were instructed to form the fully-fledged committee soon.





However, the full-fledged committee of the Dhaka University unit will be declared within a week, said unit President Mazharul Kabir Shoyon.



A 301-member central committee of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) was announced on Thursday, with the signs of its President Saddam Hussain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan.Saddam and Enan were declared as the President and General Secretary respectively of the BCL, student wing of ruling Awami League, on December 20 last year and they were instructed to form the fully-fledged committee soon.In this committee, 71 student leaders were made vice-presidents and 11 were made joint-general secretaries. While another 11 student leaders were made organizing secretaries in the new full committee of BCL.However, the full-fledged committee of the Dhaka University unit will be declared within a week, said unit President Mazharul Kabir Shoyon.