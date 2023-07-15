Video
Saturday, 15 July, 2023
62 more C-19 cases reported

Published : Saturday, 15 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Bangladesh reported 6 2 more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Friday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,043,449, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,463 as no new fatalities were reported during this period.

The daily case test positivity rose to 5.04 per cent from Thursday's 3.72 percent as 1,229 samples were tested, DGHS said. The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.38 percent and 1.44 per cent, respectively.     �UNB



