BNP's caretaker demand fails to gain traction: Hasan







"This topic did not come up in any conversation with anyone. BNP's demand for Sheikh Hasina's resignation and the formation of a non-partisan government did not gain traction in Bangladesh, and they received no support from foreign entities," he said while talking to reporters after delivering a speech as the chief guest at the Asian University for Women's certificate distribution ceremony in Chattogram on Friday.



He further emphasized that the focus of discussions revolved around the prospect of a free and fair election.



While we want the participation of all political parties in the elections, including the BNP, the election will adhere to the constitutional framework. According to the constitution, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government will continue its duties during the election, which will be conducted under the supervision of the Election Commission," he said.



Commenting on the BNP's recent announcements, he remarked, "Yesterday, the BNP announced one point, and the next day, I saw 31 points. Many people have doubts about the clarity of the BNP's agenda.



They claim to have one-point movements, but it seems like they have such movements throughout the year. Since 2013, I have been hearing about their one-point movement. It's like changing the skin of a snake and playing the same tune repeatedly. The BNP changes its narrative at the end of each year, but there's nothing new about it."



The AL leader highlighted the BNP's 'anticipation of foreign representatives', including those from the European Union and the United States, attending their programs. He said, "Their intention was to demonstrate their ability to gather a significant crowd before international observers."



Referring to recent protests, he added, "Around 30,000 people gathered in front of Nayapaltan. If not more, let's say it was 40,000. It wasn't a substantial number.



On the other hand, the Bangladesh Awami League has organized rallies with millions of participants within a 12-hour notice. Everyone has witnessed the immense support the Awami League commands."



When asked about the government's willingness to engage in dialogue with all political parties, Mahmud clarified that the Election Commission was responsible for organizing elections and serving as the appropriate platform for discussions.



He said, "Dialogue can certainly take place with the Election Commission. If they wish to discuss elections, they should approach the Election Commission and present their views. If the Election Commission invites us, we will gladly participate in the dialogue." �UNB



