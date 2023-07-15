Video
Travel ban on Bandarban’s Ruma, Thanchi lifted

Published : Saturday, 15 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent


The local administration has withdrawn the travel ban on Ruma and Thanchi upazilas of Bandarban nine months after it was imposed in the wake of the emergence of militancy in the country's tourist regions.

However, the ban on travel to Rowanchari upazila is still in place, according to a notice sent to various government offices signed by Bandarban Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Yasmin Parvin Tibriji on Friday.
Before travelling to the remote areas of the upazilas, tourists have been asked to take proper precautions by collecting updated information related to the state of security from the upazila administration.

Ealier, in October last year, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) said Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), also known as "bomb party" gave military training to members of the new militant organisation 'Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya' in exchange for money.

RAB and army personnel have been conducting a joint operation against militants and KNF members in Rawangchari and Ruma upazilas since 17 October last year.

Since then, the district administration banned the travel of local and foreign tourists to Ruma and Rowangchari upazilas for an indefinite period. Later this operation was carried out in Thanchi upazila as well.

Due to the operation of the law and order forces, the period of travel ban was extended several times and tourist travel was also banned in Thanchi and Alikadam upazilas. Later, the travel ban was lifted in Alikadam upazila.


