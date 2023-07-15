Ershad’s 4th death anniv observed







RANGPUR, July 14: The district and metropolitan units of Jatiya Party (JaPa) observed the fourth death anniversary of the party's founder and former President Alhaj Hussein Muhammad Ershad with daylong programmes in the city on Friday.The programmes included hoisting of the national and party flags at the party office, placing wreaths at the grave of former JaPa Chairman Ershad at his Palli Nibas compound paying rich tribute to him, offering Fateha, ziarat and doa mehfils followed by a discussion.The programmes also included distribution of food among the poor and distressed people at district Jatiya Party office, Keramotia Jam-e-Mosque and other mosques in the city. �UNB