

Azimpur Dayera Sharif Pir passes away



He was admitted to Square Hospital a couple of days ago, following his return from hajj, due to cold and respiratory-related complications, as confirmed by family members.



As a lineal descendant of Shah Sufi Syed Muhammed Dayem (R), Syed Ahmadullah assumed the mantle of pir after the passing of his elder brother, Alhaj Maulana Shah Sufi Syed Saif Ullah, in 1998.

Historical records, such as the book "Glimpses of Old Dhaka" by Syed Mohammed Taifoor, trace the origins of Azimpur Dayera Sharif back to the mid-eighteen century when it was founded by Shah Sufi Syed Muhammed Dayem (R).



Syed Ahmadullah is survived by his wife, one son, two daughters, numerous relatives, and a vast number of disciples who deeply mourn his demise. �UNB



