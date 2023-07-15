BD needs grant in climate adaptation: Minister







"We are interested in participating in financing instruments and structures that support the scaling up of climate investments in Bangladesh. We believe in the power of collaboration and stand ready to work with the multilateral institutions and all relevant stakeholders to drive sustainable and transformative change," he said.



The environment minister was speaking at the Meeting on IMF's Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST) Fund at a city hotel.

"We are pleased to having help from IMF for macroeconomic and financial stability and policy advice and capacity development support.



We want opportunity to discuss and explore how IMF can support Bangladesh in advancing its climate agenda and mobilising climate finance. Bangladesh has emerged as a global leader in demonstrating resilience to climate change," he said.



Shahab Uddin said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh prepared Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), the National Adaptation Plan (NAP), the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan and Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100.



"We are at the forefront of implementing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030," he added.



Special Envoy to Prime Minister for Environment and Climate Change Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director of the IMF Bo Li, Chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Additional Secretary of the ministry Iqbal Abdullah Harun and high officials from different ministries, development partners and IMF representatives were present.



During the meeting, the IMF officials expressed desire for providing financial assistance to Bangladesh to tackle negative impact of Climate change. �BSS



