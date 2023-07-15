Ishrat Chy made Liberation War Affairs Ministry Secy







Home Ministry's Security Services Division's Addi-tional Secretary Ishrat Chowdhury has been promoted to the rank of a Secretary and posted to Liberation War Affairs Ministry.The Public Adminis-tration Ministry on Thursday issued a notification in this regards.On the same day, three more senior officials serving in construction of Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project's (Line-5) and the Padma Multipurpose Bridge Construction Project have been given contractual appoint for various tenures.Ishrat Chowdhury will replace its previous Senior Secretary Khaza Miah, who was made officer on sepecial duty (OSD) on Tuesday (July 11) for his political statement given in his home district Narail during Eid-ul-Azha holiday.All of the three officials have been given contracts for one year from July 1 this year to June 30, 2024.