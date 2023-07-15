Commuters suffer as protesting KU students block highway







Taking position on Gollamari Mor of the highway at around 1pm, they chanted different slogans.



As the blockade continued for about two and a half hours, a large number of vehicles got stranded on both sides of the important highway.

Later they withdrew the blockade around 3:30pm after the authorities concerned assured them of meeting their two-point demand.



According to the campus sources, Shafayet Sagar, a fourth year student of Mathematics department of Khulna University, locked into an altercation with a truck driver around 11:30am.



At one point, the truck driver and his assistant started beating Shafayet, leaving him injured.



Besides, two police officers misbehaved with the students and threatened to file a case against them.



When the news spread to the campus, the students of the university blocked the Khulna-Satkhira highway demanding quick punishment of the police officers and the attackers.



Around 3:30 pm, the students left the road on the assurance of Khulna (South Division) Deputy Commi-ssioner of Police Mohammad Tajul Islam. �UNB



