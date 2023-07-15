49 arrested for consuming, selling drugs in city







According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted these operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations of the metropolis.



They also detained a total of 49 drug traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possessions from 6am of July 13 to 6 am yesterday.

During the anti-drug raids, police seized 6,393 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 226 grams of heroin, 153.215 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) and three litres of locally made liquor from their possessions, the release said. �UNB



