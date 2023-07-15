Prompt actions needed for data protection







The recent incident of leaked information from the government website containing citizens' data, has once again highlighted the abject failure in data protection. The responsibility lies with both government and non-governmental organizations to safeguard citizens' data, yet many have failed miserably in this regard.



According to a news report published in this daily on Friday, State Minister of Information and Technology, rightly pointed out that the data leak was not a result of hacking but rather a consequence of technical weaknesses in the website. This highlights the need for organizations to address and rectify these vulnerabilities promptly.

Shockingly, despite prior warnings, 27 websites belonging to the office of the Registrar General of Births and Deaths failed to take any action, raising serious concerns about the commitment to data protection.



In many countries, laws have been enacted to protect citizens' information, recognizing the significance of data protection. Bangladesh must follow suit and establish comprehensive frameworks tailored to its specific needs. This includes investing in robust encryption protocols, conducting regular security audits, and implementing stringent penalties for data breaches. Collaboration with international cybersecurity experts can also bolster local capabilities and knowledge.



However, a crucial aspect of data protection is raising awareness among citizens. Many data breaches occur because users unknowingly grant excessive access permissions while downloading apps or using online services. Initiatives such as public awareness campaigns, incorporating digital literacy into school curricula, and enhancing app store regulations can empower individuals to make right decisions regarding their personal information. Organizations must be held accountable for protecting citizens' data, with regular audits and transparency mechanisms in place.



Various government departments and institutions hold approximately 40 types of sensitive information, including financial transactions, personal communications, land records, biometric data, and more. Furthermore, private institutions also possess a significant amount of personal data. This wealth of information, if leaked, could lead to severe consequences, ranging from identity theft to misuse of confidential data. Protecting this information is not just a matter of personal privacy but also a matter of national security and citizen trust.



