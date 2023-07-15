Video
Hats off to tigresses for their victory against India

Published : Saturday, 15 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

This is To share the exciting news of Bangladesh's women's cricket tteam's remarkable victory against India in the third T20I of the three-match series. The match took place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, the capital of Bangladesh, on Thursday.

After facing defeat in the first two matches of the series, Bangladesh emerged triumphant, defeating India by four wickets. This victory holds special significance as it marks the first time since the Asia Cup final in 2018 that Bangladesh has overcome India in a cricket match.

In response to India's total, Bangladesh chased down the target, reaching 103 runs with six wickets lost in 18.2 overs. This victory is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and skill of the Bangladesh women's cricket team. It showcases their continuous growth and improvement in the sport, bringing pride and joy to the nation's cricket enthusiasts. Such achievements inspire young talents and pave the way for a brighter future for women's cricket in Bangladesh.

Tigresses unwavering belief and enthusiasm have undoubtedly played a significant role in this historic triumph.

Once again, congratulations on this outstanding achievement.

Adnan Anan Sikder
Student, Department of CSE, East West University


