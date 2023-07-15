

National Identity Card Registration Act-23 hoped to relieve hassles



A few days later, she needed to renew her passport. She went to the passport office and was turned away. Since she didn't have a valid NID card, and without it, she couldn't renew her passport. She faced the same hoops and hurdles while opening a bank account and buying a SIM card.



In this way, for not having an NID card, she was barred from voting, travelling, transacting and even interacting over phone calls.

Hence, to get back thelong-lost control over her life, she finally decided to get her NID card and went to the Election Commission Office. The moment she stepped into the office, she experienced long queues and unclear instructions. She was extremely displeased with such a grueling experience.



The absence of proper and clear instruction left Ms. Shaeri's dream of having an NID card hanging by a thread. Although it is a right to have access to such mandatory credentials as NID, to a lot of people like Ms. Shaeri, it is still a distant mirage.



Notwithstanding, these are fictitious eventualities, these are not untrue either. Many of us can highly relate to the struggle of Ms. Shaeri. However, the situation would be worse, which is no less than a nightmare if there were any slightest mismatch of information between the other documentsrequired to get an NID.



Nevertheless, 2023 has been fortunate enough to witness the potential enactment of National Identity Card Registration Act 2023 which is indeed a watershed moment to end such daunting, complex, strenuous and ineffective mechanism in the context of issuance of NID card.This draft law received final approval in the Cabinet in the second week of June but is yet to become effective.



This forthcoming law introduces the concept of immediate citizenship certificate after birth. According to this law, a newborn child will receive a citizenship number immediately after their birth, which will remain unchanged and will subsequently serve the purpose of an NID card in the relevant contexts.



Earlier, an individual would need a birth certificate, educational transcripts, parents' NID, copies of utility bill and so on to apply for an NID card, which often adds fuel to the fire and further restricts hassle-free issuance of NID card.



There were instances where unfortunate mistake and slightest mismatch of information in the documents had far-reaching consequences, which required modification of other various documents required for the issuance of NID card, such as birth certificates, educational transcripts, and parental national identification cards. To modify the documents, the individual had to continuously visit the relevant ministries and officers. Even after running from door to door, ministries to ministries, the desired outcome would still beup in the air.



This new legislation not only puts an end to this tangled web but also harmoniously augments the essence of Section 4 of The Citizenship Act 1951, which ensures that a child, by virtue of their birth within the boundary of Bangladesh, shall be considered as a citizen of Bangladesh.



There are instances when a child of foreign parents born in Bangladesh was denied of a Bangladeshi Passport on the grounds of not having a valid citizenship status. Whether a child born in Bangladesh will be considered as a citizen was subject to debate and obscurity due to lack of clarity in the laws.



The laws and regulations governing citizenship in Bangladesh are spread out over five different legal instruments namely - the Citizenship Act, 1951; Bangladesh Citizenship Rules, 1952; the Bangladesh Citizenship (Temporary Provisions) Order, 1972; Bangladesh Citizenship (Temporary Provisions) Rules, 1978; and the Naturalization Act, 1926.



The existing legal instruments, crafted long ago, lacked clarity in light of global legal developments in the context of laws of citizenship. Hence, the new legislation not only simplifies a complex and uncertain mechanism but also enhances and clarifies the citizenship law.



While this forthcoming legislation undoubtedly represents a commendable stride towards organizing and modernizing the acquisition process for the National ID (NID) card, it is important to acknowledge that it also introduces certain risks and disadvantages.



This forthcoming legislation carries inherent risks within the context of the Rohingya Refugee Crisis, a matter of significant concern. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), as of March 2023, the number of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh had reached nearly 961,000, with reports indicating a steady growth rate fueled by the birth of over 60 babies daily within the Rohingya Camps, as highlighted by a 2018 UNICEF report. Startlingly, the Rohingya population escalated to 1.2 million in a span of four years, up until August 2022. These figures demonstrate the relentless determination of the Rohingya community to attain Bangladeshi citizenship, posing potential threats to the future of the nation. Moreover, there are very concerning reports which confirms their firm determination to have access to a Bangladeshi National ID card.



Therefore, the enactment of this new legislation in the context of birthright citizenship will open doors and opportunities for the Rohingya population to become a citizen.



Furthermore, with the enactment of this new legislation, the Election Commission Office will no longer hold the responsibility to issue NID cards, rather the Ministry of Home Affairs will be appropriate and only body for the issuance of NID cards. This development of law and change of mechanism has attracted both criticism and acclamation.



Given the Home Ministry's ample resources and expertise in safeguarding the nation's internal affairs and ensuring national security, it possesses the capability to effectively monitor and prevent any potential misuse of this legislation, which, on contrary, would be difficult by the Election Commission Office for the lack of relevant resources.



However, it is very important to understand that voting in Bangladesh is governed by the Election Commission. During the vote, all the powers necessary to conduct a free and fair election are vested in the hands of the Election Commission. Therefore, when the list of voters and authority to control and monitor the said list are handed over to the hands of Ministry of Home Affairs, the Election Commission will have hardly any practical control over the list of voters. Therefore,the Election Commission needs to depend on the data provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs, which further opens a gap to abuse the process, since Ministry of Home Affairs is not an independent body unlike Election Commission Office during the time of election.



In conclusion, this law emerges as a beacon of hope for the future generation who will never know the burdensome shackles of unnecessary complex mechanisms. However, the potential drawbacks need to be addressed and should be confronted by fostering the culture of transparency and accountability, which will help to ensure the noble purpose of this law.



The writer is a Senior Law Student at London College of Legal Studies (South) and Accredited Civil Commercial Mediator of ADR ODR UK



