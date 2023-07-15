

Politicians shouldn’t let foreigners meddle in our internal affairs

As long as the credibility is not returned to our country's politics, the trend of unnecessary meddling of foreigners will persist there. It is the great weakness of our internal politics that the politicians are cutting off their nose to spite their face. If the politicians do not correct themselves, outsiders will be able to interfere and it will not do any good for the country.



In spite of various uncertainties and fears, the upcoming 12th National Parliament elections are getting nearer. In the meantime, various rumors are floating in the air. People don't want to listen to those rumors. The peaceful people of the country do not want to see or understand any reason for despair.

The 12th National Parliament elections may be held at the end of this year. A successful election requires the participation of all parties and people of all opinions. In this regard, the role of the Election Commission is important, but the government must be supportive. Elections are essential for handing over power to a new government for a new term after the expiry of the term.



To bring all the parties to the election, the Election Commission must first create an environment for the election. So that all the citizens can cast their vote freely for the person of their choice, the Election Commission should perform that duty properly. The Election Commission should ensure a fair and congenial political atmosphere by making a realistic action plan in advance. The crisis of trust between political parties should be resolved through discussion. Other parties should also come forward to cooperate. But the people will vote for the preferred candidate, the main responsibility of creating that field is the Election Commission.



We need a fair, beautiful, free, impartial and acceptable election. Bangladesh has become a developing country. Bangladesh is working towards establishing a prosperous and smart Bangladesh, free from exploitation and discrimination, free from hunger and poverty through the implementation of SDGs. In a democratic system of governance, the best means of changing the government is through fair and free elections. Through elections, the people can elect representatives of their choice and hold the governing power. If there is no rigging in the elections, democracy becomes institutionalized.



A fair and impartial election can give the nation a beautiful Parliament. If all the parties participate, there will be no question about the election. The role of the government party in this field is very important.



Rumors have already started about whether the election will be confrontational or not, whether it will be held at all, whether it will be participatory or not. Moreover, even if there is an election, whether it will turn into violence etc., there are various thoughts among the people. People want fair, free and peaceful elections in a fear-free environment. This demand is the fundamental right of the people. People do not want to stumble from getting this right. A large part of the people is the poor, the helpless, the miserable and the common people. It is the responsibility of the elected government of a democratic state to make the common people happy.



Before the election, everyone should follow the election laws and regulations in order to implement the promise to keep the election free from influence and interference. Election interference, the spread of influence, black money, misuse of religion, spreading seeds of communalism etc. must be strictly monitored.



In a democratic state system, the mutual agreement-cooperation-harmony and polite behavior of the ruling party and the strong opposition party make democracy truly meaningful. By organizing various meetings-meetings-seminars-symposiums, the mistakes of the government can be highlighted in a humanistic perspective and positive-constructive criticism can be attributed to the unique success of the government in running the country. No system of power grabs like char grabs is characteristic of modern political culture.



Bangladesh is independent-sovereign. Those organizations or individuals have no authority to speak about the internal affairs of the country. However, what they are saying, they are devoid of reality and completely baseless. Those who have no idea about Bangladesh are suddenly saying different things every now and then. We don't think there is any need to emphasize them. The government will not even bother with them.



Bangladesh is moving forward and the progress will continue. Bangladesh will be a smart country by 2041 - where there will be smart people, smart economy, smart society as well as smart-skilled manpower and the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be fulfilled. A free, fair, credible and participatory election must be ensured in the country.

The writer is essayist and researcher



