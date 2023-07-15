Video
Jamuna erodes 150-metre dam at Kazipur

Published : Saturday, 15 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

SIRAJGANJ, July 14: The Jamuna River is continuing to swell in the district threatening flood protective embankment.

About 150-metre of the protective dam in the upstream of the spar in Kazipur Upazila got embedded on Wednesday morning.

The collapse of the protective dam occurred in the upstream of Meghai No. 1 spar  at Kazipur. Earlier 30 metre of the spar was eroded on July 7. At that time the Water Development Board (WDB) dumped geo bags to tackle erosion. But within one week, the collapse repeated. The latest collapse has created panic among locals.

After being informed, the WDB -Sirajganj started dumping of geo bags since the morning. Yet different government and private organizations have been at threats.

 Kazipur Sadar Upazila Chairman Kamruzzaman Biplob said, 30-metre dam was devoured before; again the collapse occurred on Wednesday morning; about 150-metre got embedded in the spar upstream. He demanded permanent erosion prevention.

Local MP Tanveer Shakil Joy said, the Meghai No. 1 spar embankment at Kazipur and protective dam in the upstream were built about ten years back.

He further said, late Mohammad Nasim had undertaken different projects to protect Kazipur and Sirajganj from erosion, and he played pioneer role in implementing these; now it is being seen with importance so that the dam gets no further harm.

And the authorities concerned have been asked to take necessary measures in this regard.

WDB Sub-Divisional Engineer in Sirajganj Ranjit Kumar Sarkar said, the erosion is now under control.

"The swelling water has caused breaking to different points due to whirlwinds created beneath the river. We are cautious.

Necessary measure is taken to timely prevent the erosion by the river," he maintained.



