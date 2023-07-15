Video
37 shops burnt in Gazipur, Nilphamari

Published : Saturday, 15 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondents

At least 37 shops were burnt in separate incidents in two districts- Gazipur and Nilphamari, recently.

GAZIPUR: At least 33 shops were gutted by fire that broke out at Hawkers Market adjacent to Konabari BSCIC area in the district on Tuesday night.

Joydebpur Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director Md Abdullah Al Arefin said on information, five units of fire fighters from Joydebpur, Kashimpur DBL and Kaliakair rushed to the scene and doused the flame after an hour of frantic effort.

During the incident, valuables of 33 shops in the market were completely gutted but no casualties reported in the incident, he said.

They suspected the fire might have been originated from an electrical short circuit.

JALDHAKA, NILPHAMARI: Four shops were gutted by fire that broke out in Jaldhaka Upazila of the district recently.

The incident took place in Gudari Patti Monihari Bazar under Jaldhaka Municipality.

Local sources said the fire began in the shop of Abdur Rouf and soon engulfed the adjacent shops.

On information, Fire Service personnel rushed in and controlled the blaze after two hours of frantic effort.

Goods worth about Tk 2 crore were completely destroyed due to the fire, claimed the affected traders.

Nilphamari District Fire Service Station Official Enamul Haque confirmed the incident.


