Saturday, 15 July, 2023, 7:43 AM
Home Countryside

Three killed in road mishaps in Noakhali, Chattogram

Published : Saturday, 15 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondents

Three people were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Noakhali and Chattogram, on Thursday and Friday.

HATIYA, NOAKHALI: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Jahid, 21, son of Abul Kashem, a resident of Ward No. 1 Gulyakhali Village under Burirchar Union in the upazila.

The injured person is Md Noyon, 20.

Local sources said two CNG-run auto-rickshaws were collided head-on in Khaserhat Bazar in the upazila in the morning, which two passengers seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Hatiya Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Jahid dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Hatiya Police Station (PS) Kanchan Kanti Das confirmed the incident.

CHATTOGRAM: Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in Raozan Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The accident took place in Boijjakhali Gate area under Urkirchar Union of the upazila at around 8:30 pm.

The deceased were identified as Joy Chowdhury, 28, an employee of Kaptai Fire Service Station, and his cousin Antu Biswas, 26.
Raozan PS OC Abdullah Al Harun said a truck was parked on one side of the road.

At that time, a speedy motorcycle carrying two persons hit the truck from behind, which left the two motorcyclists critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where the duo succumbed to their injuries.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.


